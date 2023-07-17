3 Reasons Writing Enhances Your Cancer Experience





As cancer survivors, we are bombarded with well-intentioned advice from the moment we make our diagnosis public. We are advised to exercise, eat well, and stay connected with friends and family. “Don’t give up hope,” they say earnestly. “keep it up!” I really appreciate the chorus of people who gave me advice. But the best advice I’ve heard is to write. And, well, I followed suit. Since being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, I have honed my writing about this life-shaping experience. It’s been quite a journey, piling up emotions, insights and lessons learned page by page. Almost every day, I pick up my pen with new revelations in mind. It helped that I had the temperament to write. In the rearview mirror is his 25-year newspaper career, and I’m a disciplined writer. Words and phrases are part of my DNA, and hardly a day goes by without me writing down my thoughts and observations. i love to write My muse is my best friend. Writing sustains me. It’s my elixir. So you may be wondering why you should write. As a survivor or caregiver, why should you spend your precious time writing pen to paper? No background required. So there is nothing to hold you back. There are three reasons why writing is worth the effort. 1. There is catharsis. Traveling the path of cancer is hard and exhausting. The cancer regenerator is always on, reminding me of the day I heard the devastating word “cancer” and the fear and stress that comes with a diagnosis. Writing provides a safety valve to release stress and is a great way to deal with life-threatening illnesses. 2. It becomes clear. Writing gives us the opportunity to reflect and gain valuable insight into our journey with the “Big C.” We can learn how to deal with illness and identify steps to take for a more fulfilling life. We can learn how to squeeze joy out of every precious moment while shedding a healing light on the many challenges we face. 3. Have a purpose. When we are targeted by cancer, we can sometimes feel exhausted, lethargic, and unmotivated. This is perfectly normal. But writing will give us a new purpose. Whether you’re writing daily in your personal journal or publishing it publicly in blog posts and articles, you’re going to be working on something fulfilling and meaningful. You might be tempted to write a thorough memoir. So go ahead and throw your whole being into the writing. Let your creative impulses guide you, inform you, and fulfill you. Write, write, write, and write more. You won’t regret it! For more cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget to visit Subscribe to the CURE® newsletter here.

