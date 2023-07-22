2-year-old boy dies after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba





LINCOLN COUNTY, Nevada (KVVU/Gray News) – Health officials have announced that a boy has died from a rare infection in rural Nevada. according to Nevada Department of Public Health and Behavioral HealthA 2-year-old named Woodrow Bundy of Lincoln County died of a scratch. Naegleria fowleri infectionalso known as the brain-eating amoeba. “It happened really quickly. The flu-like symptoms, the fever, are like any other minor illness that a little boy can get,” said Woodrow’s aunt Baillie Rogue. KVVU. According to DPBH, Woodrow may have contracted the virus at Ash Springs, a natural hot spring on federal land in Lincoln County. of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed health authorities that Naegleria fowleri was the cause of the boy’s illness. Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic, single-celled, living amoeba that occurs naturally in the environment. According to DPBH, this amoeba can cause a rare, very serious infection that destroys brain tissue and is most often fatal. “If you get infected, you’re likely to die,” said Dr Brian Lavas. “Very few people actually survived this kind of infection.” Heath officials say Naegleria fowleri inhabits warm freshwater such as soil and lakes, rivers and hot springs. Amoebas enter the body through the nose and infect humans by reaching the brain. “That’s where they start to multiply and start destroying brain tissue,” says Labs. “It progresses pretty quickly because it actively destroys brain tissue. So it’s very difficult for your body to deal with something like that and fight it off.” Naegleria fowleri does not spread from person to person. Symptoms reportedly begin with severe headache, fever, and nausea, followed by seizures that can be fatal. Naegleria fowleri occurs naturally in the environment and cannot be removed from freshwater bodies. Although the risk is low, recreational water users should assume that there is always a risk when entering warm fresh water. Doctors have warned parents of the dangers of swimming in fresh water for their children, but this type of infection remains very rare. “We shouldn’t live in fear,” says Roeg. “I can still take my kids to lakes and ponds and everywhere.” CDC We recommend taking precautions This includes avoiding jumping into warm freshwater bodies, especially during the summer months, and avoiding submerging your head in hot springs or other untreated geothermal waters. Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

