RNF41 protein could be a new therapeutic target against cirrhosis and liver inflammation





The RNF41 protein could be a new therapeutic target in the fight against two chronic liver diseases: cirrhosis and liver inflammation. This is stated in a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine led by researcher Pedro Melgar-Lesmes, from the Department of Biomedicine at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona. This study could lead to the design of drugs that enhance the production of RNF41 protein in macrophages, defensive cells of the immune system that play an essential role in the response to liver damage and in the progression of chronic liver disease. “This potential therapeutic target represents a new master regulator of the role of macrophages in the control of chronic liver diseases and other diseases characterized by inflammation and fibrosis”, says Pedro Melgar-Lesmes, member of the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), the Biomedical Research Networking Center in Hepatic and Digestive Diseases (CIBEREHD) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, United States). “Our findings -;he adds-; highlight that the regulation of innate immunity, and in particular macrophage activity, is essential to fight liver fibrosis and enhance liver regeneration”. What is the role of the RNF41 protein in liver fibrosis? The study reveals that the expression of RNF41 -; a protein related to inflammatory processes -; is lower in macrophages isolated from liver samples of patients with liver cirrhosis, regardless of the origin of the disease. In mice with liver fibrosis, the expression of the protein in liver macrophages is also reduced. The team has found that a prolonged inflammation process in liver macrophage cell cultures leads to a decrease in RNF41 protein. “Therefore, chronic inflammation could be responsible for the reduction of RNF41 in macrophages”, says Melgar-Lesmes. In mice in which RNF41 protein function could be restored, results have shown enhanced elimination of fibrosis, reduced liver inflammation and increased liver regeneration. An innovative methodology To obtain these results, an innovative methodology based on the use of dendrimer-graphite nanoparticles (DGNP) -; molecules with functional characteristics of interest in biomedicine -; designed by the team has been used. In addition, the technique of specific isolation of macrophages, using magnetic spheres bound to antibodies (MACS), has also been applied. This has demonstrated that these nanoparticles are effective in selective gene therapy in inflamed macrophages in fibrotic liver. In parallel, in vitro studies confirm that if RNF41 protein disappears in macrophages of fibrotic mouse livers, it triggers a storm of inflammatory cytokines that leads to increased fibrosis, liver damage and some mortality. “This tells us that RNF41 protein is necessary to overcome fibrosis and chronic inflammation in liver disease”, says Melgar-Lesmes. The team’s future lines of research will focus on identifying which proteins control the RNF41 protein in macrophages. “This will allow us to design new drugs to increase the expression of this key protein in the regulation of the role of macrophages in inflammation and liver fibrosis”, concludes the researcher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230728/RNF41-protein-could-be-a-new-therapeutic-target-against-cirrhosis-and-liver-inflammation.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos