CASE. Xi Jinping's visit to France: what is the Chinese president doing in Hautes-Pyrnes





the essential

On May 6 and 7, Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to France to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Besides Paris, the strong man from Beijing is also expected alongside Emmanuel Macron in the Hautes-Pyrnes, a department dear to the French president.

This is a summit meeting that will live up to its name. As part of the state visit to France by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will take place on May 6 and 7 to celebrate 60 years of relations between the two countries, the strong man from Beijing will be welcomed by Emmanuel Macron… in the Hautes-Pyrnes. L'lyse officially announced it yesterday morning. Read also :

Xi Jinping's visit to France: from man of the people to life of president, the irresistible rise of the new emperor of China Next Tuesday, Emmanuel Macron will receive his Chinese counterpart at the Col du Tourmalet, “a mecca of French sporting culture”, specifies the Elyse. It is a site that is particularly close to the heart of the French president and his wife Brigitte who never miss an opportunity to come ski La Mongie like last March. To mark the regular passage of the presidential skier, the Grand Tourmalet area has also had the bench seat and vehicle protection of the “Le Barnais” chairlift used by the presidential couple reupholstered in blue, white and red… “A friendly exchange framework” This welcome in the Hautes-Pyrnes will give a personal dimension to the visit of the Chinese head of state. A sequence intended to create “a framework for friendly exchange” between the two presidential couples. Diplomacy also involves direct relationships. Last year, Xi Jinping received his guest in Canton for a tea ceremony in the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held this post from 1978 to 1981. Read also :

Xi Jinping's visit to France: orders in sight for Airbus? Why China is a lucrative market for aircraft manufacturers Return to France: Hautes-Pyrnes, La Mongie, Bagnres-de-Bigorre mean a lot to Emmanuel Macron. It was there that as a child, he spent holidays with “Manette”, his grandmother. Françoise Nogus, this adored grandmother who gave her a taste for reading and introduced her to the writer Maurice Genevoix, died in 2013. Will Xi Jinping be able to climb to the Pic du Midi? The program for this Pyrenean day has not yet been specified by the Presidency of the Republic. But the weather, very changeable at 2,877 meters above sea level, could be decisive. On the other hand, Emmanuel Macron will not fail to invite his guest “l'Etape du berger”, the high-altitude restaurant near the Col du Tourmalet run by his friend Eric Abadie. The opportunity to let him taste the best local products from Bigorre. A setting that will inevitably contrast with the gold of the Elyse Palace, where, the evening before, Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were able to appreciate the splendor of the state dinner which was given in their honor, surrounded by of Chinese artists. There remain the burning issues of the planet: Paris and before flying to Central Europe for the continuation of his journey, “the new Mao” will exchange with Emmanuel Macron “on international crises, first and foremost the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, on trade issues, as well as on our joint actions in the face of global issues, in particular the climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries”, detailed the Elyse. Read also :

DECRYPTION. Xi Jinping in France: war in Ukraine, Middle East, trade tensions… what issues will be on Emmanuel Macron's table? Paris evokes a very political visit, even if new Chinese investments in France are being negotiated, particularly in electric batteries. And French officials also intend to raise commercial issues, and defend “the interests” of the country “during and the outcome” of the anti-dumping investigation into cognac-type alcohol launched by the Chinese authorities. In an atmosphere, one imagines, less peaceful than the tranquility of the Pyrenean peaks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladepeche.fr/2024/04/30/dossier-visite-de-xi-jinping-en-france-que-vient-faire-le-president-chinois-dans-les-hautes-pyrenees-11921680.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos