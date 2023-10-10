Mammograms, mental health counseling, high blood pressure in kids





SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1: “With it being breast cancer awareness month, could you review again the importance of getting a mammogram?” DR. BOB: The goal of screening for breast cancer is to detect the problem when it is more easily treatable. The best way to do this is with regular screening mammograms. Most breast cancers affect women without a family history of breast cancer. Thus, every woman aged 40-75 should try to get a mammogram every year. Patients can direct schedule a mammogram on the South Bend Clinic website. It is super easy. Question #2: “Many people deal with mental health issues. Can you discuss what role counseling plays in helping people?” DR. BOB : One of my teachers in residency gave a great analogy for how to think about counseling. The first way to think about counseling is to develop a toolbox to deal with stress. Everyone has stress in their life. The goal of counseling is to learn ways to manage stress, so it doesn’t lead to depression or anxiety. Another way to think about counseling is cleaning out your closet. Sometimes in life when difficult things happen, we don’t have time to process them. We throw them in the closet and just try to keep living. Over time though, the closet can start to overflow and spill out leading to mental health problems. Counseling can help you go through the closet and process difficult things that have happened in your life. There is still a stigma in our culture about getting help for mental health. As someone who has personally gone through counseling and seen the benefits, there shouldn’t be a stigma. If you are struggling, work with your doctor to get started in counseling. Question #3: “Can children develop high blood pressure?” DR. BOB : Thankfully, high blood pressure in children is much less common than in adults. Some studies suggest 4% of children may have high blood pressure whereas 30% of adults do. One of the things we do at Well-Child care is to screen children for high blood pressure. So, if children are getting their regular checkups, we will be watching for high blood pressure. Often in children, the blood pressure is due to secondary cause, and thus children may need other tests to determine the cause. Childhood obesity may contribute to elevated blood pressure. It is important for kids to eat plenty of fruit and vegetables and to be getting outside every day for at least an hour of activity and exercise. Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wndu.com/2023/10/10/ask-doctor-mammograms-mental-health-counseling-high-blood-pressure-kids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos