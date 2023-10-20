Falling vaccination rates and trust in childhood jabs spark calls for national action

Health authorities say there has been an “alarming” decline in both childhood vaccine confidence and the number of people getting vaccinated against influenza in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key points: Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman says the trend is “worrying” and alarming”

Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman says the trend is “worrying” and alarming” She has called for a federal response to the decline

She has called for a federal response to the decline The drop has in part been attributed to vaccine apathy and fatigue

Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman is bringing together medics, patients and vaccine developers at a summit in Brisbane today, in an effort to boost inoculation rates.

She said confidence in childhood vaccines has fallen by 7.5 per cent in Australia since the COVID pandemic began.

Figures show Queensland childhood immunisation rates have dropped for one, two and five-year-olds, compared to 2022.

In 2023, 92.7 per cent of Queensland one-year-olds were fully vaccinated, compared to 93.42 per cent across Australia.

Almost 91 per cent of Queensland two-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 93.25 per cent of five-year-olds.

Rates have also declined among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in Queensland, with 90.06 per cent of one-year-olds fully vaccinated, 88.89 per cent of two-year-olds and 95.57 per cent of five-year-olds.

The rate of flu vaccination is also down. (ABC Radio Canberra: Hannah Walmsley)

The take-up of influenza vaccines has also fallen.

“Alarmingly, between March and July this year the number of Queenslanders getting vaccinated against the flu dropped 18.6 per cent compared to the same time last year,” Ms Fentiman said.

“These trends are really worrying and alarming and that’s why I think it’s really important we get on the front foot and bring together all of the experts to build a campaign to promote vaccination.”

Ms Fentiman said action is needed at a federal level to reverse the trends.

“I’m bringing everyone together ahead of our health minister’s meeting in November because I do think we need a national approach,” she said.

Community has ‘lost sight’ of dangers of influenza

Infectious diseases physician Dr Paul Griffin said vaccine apathy and fatigue has played a role in dwindling immunisation uptake.

“The amount of effort we asked of everybody to control COVID was extraordinary and I think fatigue is still very significant and we need to work out how we can address that,” Dr Griffin said.

He said the community has “lost sight” of how damaging influenza can be, especially for children, and more information and education is needed ahead of the next flu season.

Dr Griffin also said a “good plan” is needed to ensure COVID vaccination rates remain high as the virus “hasn’t gone away and continues to evolve”.

“It’s inevitable, in fact, that we’ll see a rise in [COVID] cases and hospitalisations here at some point in time. We can’t say when, but it’s likely not too far away,” he said.

“We need to have a good plan for how we keep, particularly the most vulnerable, up to date with their vaccines, and not just for the next few weeks or months.

“That’s going to be a challenge for us for the foreseeable future.”