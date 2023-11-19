New method unveils the “imageable genome” for medical diagnostics





An international research group led by the University of Lucerne has developed novel approaches for medical imaging. These hold great potential for an earlier diagnosis, a more precise localization and a better understanding of many human diseases. Imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT) or positron emission tomography (PET) are indispensable today for the diagnosis and localization of many diseases. A newly developed procedure now enables PET to be used specifically on the basis of changes in the human genome. The new genome-based imaging has the potential for the earlier diagnosis of cancer, heart disease and dementia, as well as for a wide variety of other diseases. The researchers describe their findings in their article “The Imageable Genome“, which was published in mid-November in the journal “Nature Communications”. The identification of the “Imageable Genome” The decoding of the human genome has long been considered a gateway to the early diagnosis of cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders. However, one of the main problems remained the translation of new genomic findings into easily applicable medical tests such as imaging. The first description of the “Imageable Genome“, as the researchers call their method, now provides a solution to this problem. “The Imageable Genome represents the part of the human genome whose expression can be assessed with medical imaging,” explains Prof Dr Martin Walter, titular professor of medical sciences at the University of Lucerne and specialist in nuclear medicine at the Hirslanden Klinik St. Anna, who led the research group. “It changes during the development and progression of practically every human disease.” In order to describe the Imageable Genome, the research team had to develop new methods that bridge the gap between big data, genomics and medical imaging. Our first task was to identify every single gene of the Imageable Genome in the existing medical literature, which comprises several million publications.”

Dr Pablo Jané, University Hospital of Geneva To this end, Jané has developed a method that combines human and artificial intelligence and records and processes the entire published medical literature. This development consecutively allowed to describe the complete Imageable Genome. Clinical application of the new method “Our second task was to find out whether the Imageable Genome enables new diagnostic tests for human diseases,” says Dr Xioaying Xu from the University of Lucerne, under whose lead the Imageable Genome was correlated with individual genomic data from over 60,000 patients. Thereby, the researchers identified new testing options that can help to better diagnose, localize and ultimately treat a wide range of human diseases, particularly in neurology, cardiology and oncology. “The final step,” adds the research team’s lead radiochemist, Dr Taelman from the University of Lucerne, “was to identify those imaging tests that are best suited to putting the new method into practice and thus bringing tangible benefits to the patient.” To demonstrate the broad applicability of their approach, the researchers identified new imaging tests for Alzheimer’s disease, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, coronary heart disease, various forms of cardiomyopathy and a variety of different tumors, among others, in their publication. “We see the Imageable Genome as a key with which new findings from genomics can be translated into imaging procedures,” says Martin Walter. “With this key, we see great potential for further medical research and innovations in the field of big data and artificial intelligence,” Walter continues. The research group is comprised of scientists from the University of Lucerne, the University Hospital of Geneva and the University Hospital of Madrid. Source: Journal reference: Jané, P., et al. (2023). The Imageable Genome. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-43123-3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231117/New-method-unveils-the-imageable-genome-for-medical-diagnostics.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos