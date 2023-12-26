My teenage daughter wants to eat gluten-free foods, is it safe for her?





My 15-year-old daughter has decided to go gluten-free to reduce bloating. I’ve sourced gluten-free foods but some seem to be highly processed. Is it safe for a teen to follow this diet?





Bloating is a common complaint in all population groups, but despite what you may see on social media it is not a given that gluten is the root cause. A gluten-free diet is the only treatment for coeliac disease, an auto-immune disease. The only way coeliac disease can be screened and diagnosed is to get tested while gluten is being consumed regularly. I would caution against ad hoc elimination of any food or food groups without appropriate investigation by

a general practitioner or gastroenterologist.

It is commonly reported that coeliac disease affects one in every 100 people worldwide, and the prevalence is increasing. The incidence is 1.5%-2 % of the population in Norway and Finland, representing a 50% increase. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. For some people, consuming gluten-containing foods triggers an auto-immune

response that damages the small intestine’s lining. The small intestine has folds called villi, which help to absorb food. With coeliac disease, these villi are damaged by gluten, reducing the absorption of some essential nutrients, particularly calcium and iron. While many coeliacs will experience gut symptoms (bloating, irregular bowel movements, etc) if they consume gluten, 40% of those with coeliac disease will not and instead experience symptoms outside of the gut (such as ataxia and neuropathy). A blood test, checking the tTg (tissue transglutaminase) and EMA (endomysial antibody) levels in the blood, is used as an initial screen for coeliac disease. Diagnosing coeliac disease is done by a gut biopsy to analyze mucosal damage in the small intestine. It is essential that gluten is consumed daily (at each meal) for six weeks before these tests are taken. If gluten has already been excluded from the diet before a blood test/gut biopsy, the gut may look normal and coeliac disease may be ruled out falsely. Undiagnosed coeliac disease can increase the risk of osteoporosis, iron deficiency anaemia, poor growth, migraine, infertility and miscarriage. It must be diagnosed and treated appropriately with support from medical professionals and registered dietitians. There is no benefit for people who do not have coeliac disease to cut out gluten. Many whole foods, such as meat, poultry, vegetables, fruit, dairy, and potatoes, are naturally gluten-free, forming a sound foundation for eating well with coeliac disease. A wide range of manufactured gluten-free products are on the market, but many of these foods are low in fibre and high in fat. I advise your daughter to eat foods containing gluten and get appropriate screening with a general practitioner to help determine if gluten is the problem. After that, support from a registered dietitian (coru.ie) will help identify if there are any problem foods that need to be either reduced or eliminated from her diet to help ease bloating symptoms of bloating. If you have a question for dietitian Aoife Hearne, send it to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/parenting/arid-41295856.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos