More evidence vaccination reduces risk of long COVID





A large staggered cohort study from primary care patients in the UK, Spain, and Estonia finds that COVID-19 vaccination consistently reduced the risk of long-COVID symptoms. The study is published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study used the World Health Organization’s (WHO) definition of post COVID condition, or long COVID, as new or persisting symptoms 3 months after infection that cannot be explained by alternative causes. The WHO recognizes 25 long COVID symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction. In total, more than 10 million vaccinated people and 10 million unvaccinated people from each of the three countries and four databases were compared, and effectiveness of vaccination with either ChAdOx1 (AstraZeneca) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) was assessed. “For each database and country, we created four study cohorts, with each of them representing a specific stage of the national vaccination campaign rollout,” the authors explained. “We defined long COVID as having at least one record of any of the pre-defined symptoms between 90 and 365 days after the date of a PCR-positive test or clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, with no record of that symptom 180 days before SARS-CoV-2 infection.” VE of 29% to 52% for long COVID Across all four staggered cohorts in all three countries, vaccination was associated with a lowered risk of developing long COVID. And a slightly stronger preventative effect was seen for the first dose of BNT162b2 than for ChAdOx1, the authors said. Vaccine efficacy (VE) against long COVID ranged from 29% to 52%. The hazard ratio (HR) for long COVID symptoms in people vaccinated with a first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine were 0.54 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.44 to 0.67) and, 0.48 (0.34 to 0.68) for the UK cohorts. In Spain the HR was 0.71 (0.55 to 0.91), and in Estonia the HR was 0.59 (0.40 to 0.87). To our knowledge, this is the first multinational study assessing population-level vaccine effectiveness to prevent long COVID symptoms. “To our knowledge, this is the first multinational study assessing population-level vaccine effectiveness to prevent long COVID symptoms,” the authors concluded. “These findings were robust to multiple sensitivity analyses and various definitions of long COVID, including different duration of symptoms and clinically diagnosed long COVID in a secondary analysis.” Several recent studies have shown varying VE for COVID-19 vaccines against long COVID, including a recent meta-analysis which showed a 69% VE when three doses of vaccine were used. In other long COVID research, in Switzerland, among those who remained outpatients during their first SARS-CoV-2 infection, women reported long-COVID symptoms more often than men (40.5% vs 25.5%). However, there was no different rates between the sexes among long COIVD patients that had required hospitalization. “The reasons for the differential impact of sex and gender in outpatients vs hospitalized patients can only be hypothesized, but might be attributed to the substantial differences in baseline characteristics between hospitalized patients and outpatients,” the authors said. Hospitalized patients were significantly older, with more comorbidities, and had cardiovascular risk factors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/more-evidence-vaccination-reduces-risk-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos