Health
You’re not sick anymore—so why are you still coughing?
Have you kicked a cold, bout of flu, RSV, or COVID recently—but can’t get rid of the cough? You’re not alone. The symptom can stick around for weeks after our bodies have cleared a virus.
Michael Shiloh, a physician specializing in infectious disease research at UT Southwestern Medical Center, says coughing patients often report that they were sick as many as eight weeks prior to seeing him. “We can’t really detect virus anymore in these individuals, and yet they’re still coughing,” he says.
The United States saw a surge in cases of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 in late 2023 that’s dragged on into 2024. And though positive tests for these illnesses have leveled off or decreased countrywide over the past weeks, the number of people seeking healthcare for respiratory diseases is still elevated across much of the U.S.
Scientists still aren’t sure exactly why otherwise healthy people experience this kind of stubborn cough. But research on how infections meddle with nerves in the airway is revealing new clues.
What is a cough?
Coughing is an important reflex that protects the airway from dangers like noxious fumes, water, or bits of mis-swallowed food, says pulmonologist and researcher Lorcan McGarvey of Queen’s University Belfast.
The reflex is triggered by nerves that reach into the airway. These nerves are decorated with receptor proteins that react to everything from cold air to capsaicin, the chemical makes peppers spicy. When an irritant triggers those receptors, nerves send signals up the vagus nerve to the brain that we experience as the urge to cough.
From there, the brain sends commands back down to the airway to cough—or not. This detour to the brain is why there’s a degree of conscious control in certain types of coughs.
Scientists know about many different stimuli that can trigger cough, but they still don’t agree on the specific biological mechanisms that trigger coughing while we’re sick, let alone in the weeks afterwards.
While it may seem obvious coughing is meant to clear our throats of mucus, it’s also possible that viruses trigger the reflex to help themselves spread. Many infections involve dry coughs that don’t produce phlegm at all. And if we do ultimately cough to clear out our airway during an infection, that still wouldn’t explain what exactly our nerves sense during an infection that triggers a cough.
“We don’t know,” says electrophysiologist Thomas Taylor-Clark of the University of South Florida. “But what we can say is we do know some things, one being that viral infection causes inflammation.”
Infections make nerves hypersensitive
When we’re sick, that inflammation jacks up the sensitivity of airway nerves, causing them to overreact, research suggests. One hypothesis is that stubborn post-infection coughs happen when nerves remain hypersensitive after the end of an illness.
“Just taking a deep breath, talking on the telephone, laughing, going out into cold air—these are things that in themselves are not harmful or noxious. But at least temporarily, they [can] send us into these bouts of coughing” even when we’re no longer sick, says McGarvey.
As early as 1990, researchers noticed that infection with a flu-like virus upped the sensitivity of airway nerves in guinea pigs, which cough like humans. Sick guinea pigs cough more when exposed to irritants like capsaicin than healthy ones, something that’s also been seen in people.
Now, scientists are linking this hypersensitivity to specific inflammatory chemicals and receptors on airway nerves.
In 2016, scientists discovered that infection with a flu-like virus caused certain nerves in the airway to make extra copies of a receptor protein called TRPV1, which reacts to capsaicin and other stimuli. Other studies, many on either guinea pigs or lab-grown human cells, have likewise reported increased copies of TRPV1 and other receptors during respiratory virus infections.
One 2017 study showed that even when a virus was “killed” with UV light, it increased copies of TRPV1 and another receptor in lab-grown human cells.
When to talk to your doctor
Post-infectious cough usually resolves in two to three weeks. But if your cough persists for more than eight weeks, Shiloh and McGarvey say that you should talk to a doctor. If the cough occurs with other symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, bloody phlegm, or weight loss, they recommend getting evaluated sooner.
Lukasz Antoniewicz, a pulmonologist who treats patients at the Medical University of Vienna’s chronic cough unit in Austria, says a few weeks of coughing after an illness is normal. Still, while eight weeks might be the official cutoff for chronic cough, in practice it can be a long time to go without relief, he says.
“I have young patients, around age 30, and they get broken ribs only due to coughing.They don’t have an underlying bone disease. So it’s a very, very strong reflex. And it hurts a lot,” says Antoniewicz. “When you cough for one month, I would say it’s maybe it would be a good reason to seek out your doctor.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/lingering-cough-virus-covid-rsv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- You’re not sick anymore—so why are you still coughing?
- Former Scottish sub-postmaster has conviction quashed after two decade battle to clear his name
- Why More People Should be Prescribed Paxlovid for COVID | Johns Hopkins
- Tracking down tuberculosis
- Recent studies show Black men are most at-risk for prostate cancer
- People who mostly sit at work have a 16% higher risk of mortality, study says
- The moment everyone is talking about from Trump’s victory speech
- Strep A virus in Canada: Stories of symptoms
- Second Gentleman: There is an epidemic of hate in this country
- MrBeast said he made more than $250k from posting on X, formerly Twitter. #MrBeast #BBCNews #Shorts
- Rising dementia rates among Asian Canadians call for culturally safe services: Report
- Russian military plane crashes with 74 on board