10 simple ways to protect your eye health every day

Vision loss is a major problem that interferes with daily life. It's more common than you think.America Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 93 million adults in the United States are at high risk of vision loss. Although it is not always possible to reverse vision loss once experienced, that does not mean that you cannot take precautions to protect your eyes in the future.

Adding these habits to your daily routine will help keep your eyes in good condition for years to come.

1. Wear sunglasses

Exposure to UV rays in your eyes can cause damage over time. wearing sunglasses Blocks harmful UV rays and reduces the risk of: eye disease According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, these include cataracts, sunburn, eye cancer, and tumors around the eyes. Polarized glasses with smoked or gray lenses provide maximum protection from the sun's rays and reduce glare.

2. Interrupt the screen

Prolonged screen use can cause dry eyesneck or shoulder pain, blurred vision, headaches, digital eye strain, or computer vision syndrome. The American Optometric Association recommends the use of: 20-20-20 rule To prevent computer vision syndrome. Every 20 minutes, stare at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

3. Take reading breaks too.

Screening time It's not the only way to strain your eyes. When reading a book, you may hold the book close to you for a long time.Both activities can result in myopia, or myopia. This makes distant objects appear blurry, but nearby objects appear clear. Just like you should use the 20-20-20 rule for taking screen breaks, you should also use this rule for book breaks. If you find yourself engrossed in reading or working on your computer, set an alarm so you don't miss your 20-minute break.

4. Move your body

Benefits of regular exercise eye health benefitsThe AAO reports that it promotes healthy blood vessels and lowers the risk of developing glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. CDC at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise Each week, do two more days of strength training for your muscles.you can also practice eye exercises Reduce tension and eye strain when sitting at your desk.

5. Go outside

Even if you do the recommended exercise indoors, both children and adults need to get outside frequently. According to research, children spending time outside You have a lower risk of developing myopia in adolescence and adulthood. Playing with the kids at the local playground, walking in the woods, or playing in the backyard can help the whole family stay healthy and active. Please be sure to wear sunglasses.

6. Don't smoke

It is well known that smoking is bad for your health. It may also increase your risk of developing eye diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. According to the Food and Drug Administration. A smoker is 2-3 times more likely to develop cataracts, and the risk of AMD is up to 4 times higher. Future research may determine whether smoking causes glaucoma, Graves' eye disease, thyroid eye disease, and may accelerate the development and progression of diabetic retinopathy. To improve your health, Make a smoking cessation plan.

7. Eat a balanced diet

The foods you eat every day are improve eye health. Eating foods rich in vitamins A, C, E, beta carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc can help support cell growth, reduce inflammation in eye tissue, and limit free radicals that can damage the eye. can.

To get the right nutrients for your eyes, eat a balanced diet that includes: food As recommended by the AAO, do the following in your regular diet:

Vitamin A and beta carotene: Apricots, carrots, cantaloupe, sweet potatoes, red peppers, ricotta, mango.

Apricots, carrots, cantaloupe, sweet potatoes, red peppers, ricotta, mango. Vitamin C: Grapefruit, orange, lemon, tangerine, peach, strawberry, tomato, red pepper.

Grapefruit, orange, lemon, tangerine, peach, strawberry, tomato, red pepper. Vitamin E: Avocado, almonds, peanut butter, wheat germ, and sunflower seeds.

Avocado, almonds, peanut butter, wheat germ, and sunflower seeds. Omega 3: Halibut, sardines, salmon, tuna, trout.

Halibut, sardines, salmon, tuna, trout. Lutein and zeaxanthin: Collards, broccoli, eggs, peas, kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, turnip greens.

Collards, broccoli, eggs, peas, kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, turnip greens. zinc: Lime beans, kidney beans, black beans, red meat, oysters, fortified cereals, and chicken.

8. Avoid rubbing your eyes

If you habitually rub your eyes, Can cause eye damage or infection. Dry or tired eyes may make you want to rub your eyes, but you may rub your eyes too much or rub them too hard. This can lead to problems such as decreased or blurred vision, headaches, inflammation, and eye and light sensitivity. Another reason to avoid rubbing your eyes is that bacteria and viruses on your fingers and hands can cause conjunctivitis (commonly called conjunctivitis). Instead of rubbing your eyes, use eye drops or saline to keep them clean and moist. Suppress the urge and find something else to do to keep your hands busy until you get the habit back.

9. Wash your hands

You should always wash your hands before touching your face or eyes or handling contact lenses.largely 45 million Americans wear contact lenses Approximately 1 in 3 wearers will experience complications, and 1 in 5 contact lens infections will result in corneal damage.

Additionally, we don't know what types of bacteria are on an object after someone unknowingly contaminates it. wash hands regularly The CDC reports that it can reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses by up to 21% and diarrheal illnesses by up to 40%.

10. Remove makeup

After a long day, you may not think to remove your eye makeup before bed. This can have a positive impact on your eye health. Lower the risk of blepharitis Inflammation of the eyelids, according to the Optometrist Network.

You should also protect your skin and eyes by using only products made for your eyes, changing your makeup frequently (especially after an eye infection), not wearing eye makeup on your inner eyelids, and not sharing your eye makeup with others. You should adopt good makeup habits to protect your skin. Someone else. If you use a brush or sponge for eye makeup, wash it regularly.