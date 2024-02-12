Almonds, palak and ragi dosa: Why is a diet rich in magnesium as important as iron and calcium? | Health and Wellness News





Almonds in your morning muesli, cashews in your curry, and walnuts in your salad add a pleasant crunch and magnesium, but they're often overshadowed by flashier minerals like calcium and iron. However, it plays an important role in keeping our bodies moving smoothly. This versatile mineral is involved in more than 300 biochemical processes, impacting everything from muscle function and energy production to bone health and sleep. The recommended daily intake of magnesium varies depending on age and gender. Adults typically require 300 to 420 mg per day, and a diet rich in this is sufficient. Why do we need magnesium? Muscle and nerve function: Smooth muscle contractions, from heartbeat to digestion, are highly dependent on magnesium. It also helps transmit nerve signals, keeping the brain and body communicating.

Energy production: Magnesium activates essential enzymes that convert food into usable energy, providing energy for daily activities.

Bone Health: Magnesium, along with calcium, contributes to strong, healthy bones by supporting bone structure and mineral absorption.

Regulating blood pressure: Research suggests that getting enough magnesium can help regulate blood pressure, which may reduce your risk of heart disease.

Mood and sleep: Magnesium deficiency is associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Maintaining optimal levels may contribute to better mental health and restful sleep. What are magnesium-rich foods? Indian food culture is a treasure trove of magnesium-rich foods. Here are some delicious ways to incorporate it into your meals. Leafy Green Symphony: Palak Paneer, Methi Paratha and Sarson Ka Saag are just a few that enjoy the magnesium bounty of spinach, fenugreek and mustard greens.

Pulses and legumes: Dal makhani, rajma masala, moong dal chilla are not only a great source of protein but also a good source of magnesium. Don't forget roasted peanuts (groundnuts) for a healthy snack.

Seed Sensation: Apart from the nuts mentioned above, sprinkling pumpkin seeds (pepitas) in raita and soups or incorporating til (sesame seeds) in chutneys and laddoos gives it a unique flavor and magnesium content .

Whole Wheat Deliciousness: Swap refined flour for whole wheat roti, opt for bajra roti or jowar upma, and enjoy ragi dosa or dalia porridge for a fiber- and magnesium-rich experience. How to maximize magnesium absorption Combine magnesium-rich foods with sources of vitamin C. Fruits and vegetables increase absorption of magnesium.

Soak and sprout nuts and legumes: This improves digestibility and increases magnesium bioavailability.

Choose whole grains over refined grains. Whole grains are rich in magnesium and keep you full for longer. Remember that magnesium is not just a mineral, but a conductor that keeps the body's symphony in perfect harmony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/magnesium-rich-diet-health-iron-calcium-9156608/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos