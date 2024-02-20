Heart health is especially important in winter





February is known for being designated as American Heart Month. A cardiologist at Intermountain Health St. James Hospital told NBC Montana that now is an especially important time to keep your heart in good shape because many people are less active in the winter. . It is especially important for people with a family history of heart disease to be aware of their blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels. “Your siblings are very important because they carry the same genes as you. So if your sibling has coronary artery disease or heart disease before the age of 55 or 60, This is your genetic markup, and you need to look deeper into it. And you need to know what type of heart disease, is it valvular disease, is it atrial fibrillation, is it coronary artery disease? Yes, first-degree relatives and siblings are the most important in that group,” said Dr. Carlos Albrecht. When measuring blood pressure, it is important to get accurate readings. “Your resting blood pressure should always be less than 130/85. And having proper technique to control your blood pressure is very important. Not knowing how to take your blood pressure “Use the right device. You need accurate numbers,” says Albrecht. He added that it shouldn't be. When it comes to cholesterol readings, you need to know your good (LDL) and bad (HDL) cholesterol numbers and should check them at least once a year. In addition to exercise and a healthy diet, another way to immediately improve your heart health is to quit smoking. “Whether you vape or smoke, it's the same thing. Or chew, but a lot of people chew tobacco thinking they're doing themselves a favor. You're not. Oral Cancer Risk. It's only going to increase,” Albrecht said. Data show that although there is improvement in coronary artery reactivity six months after smoking cessation, the increased cancer risk associated with previous smoking never disappears. One disease that increases the risk of heart disease is diabetes, and Albrecht says avoiding type II diabetes is the best defense for keeping your heart healthy. “This is a direct attack on the vascular system,” Albrecht says.

