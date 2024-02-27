Health
UK charity warns over surge in ARFID eating disorders
Calls about rare eating disorders have soared in the UK over the past five years, according to figures collected by the charity Beat.
The eating disorders charity received 2,054 consultations about avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder last year, a sevenfold increase compared to 2018, data shared. guardian show.
In 2018, Beat received only 295 calls related to ARFID. ARFID can lead to dangerous dietary restrictions, malnutrition, and social problems.
However, the charity said there was limited specialist support available for the poorly understood condition.
Beat CEO Andrew Radford said: guardian The “dramatic increase” in people seeking support for the disorder is “very worrying”, in part because “specialist care is not always readily available” .
“We often hear stories of people who couldn't get treatment close to home or who had to wait months or even years to get the help they needed,” Radford said. Ta.
Just last week, the coroner warned The lack of awareness of ARFID among health, education and social professionals following the death of a severely malnourished autistic boy.
What is ARFID?
ARFID is characterized by food avoidance. It could mean, for example, that a person doesn't eat certain types of food or eats a limited amount of food overall.
In some cases, you may not be interested in food or not realize that you need to eat more.
Some people are sensitive to food textures, smells, and tastes, while others avoid food because of past traumatic events related to food, such as vomiting or choking.
There may be multiple factors behind dietary restrictions.
People of all ages can be affected by ARFID, but it most commonly affects infants and young children. National Eating Disorder Association.
Many children may become picky about food at some point. However, patients with ARFID have a restricted diet that does not meet their nutritional needs, and as a result they experience “medical, nutritional, and psychosocial problems.”
ARFID can cause you to be underweight, but people with ARFID may or may not be underweight.
Unlike other eating disorders, avoiding the food itself has nothing to do with a person's feelings about their body shape or weight, Radford said.
“Rather, it may be due to sensory issues with the texture or taste of certain foods, fear of eating due to painful experiences with food such as choking, or a lack of interest in eating.”
Some people with ARFID have no other medical conditions.that May exist in the human body with people with other symptoms. Beat said the most common conditions are autism, attention deficit disorder, hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders.
“Her glow is coming back.”
It's currently Eating Disorder Awareness Week. on both sides of the pondin the UK, healthcare providers and charities are focusing on raising awareness of ARFID.
Public health organizations such as mental health and community provider Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Sharing stories of families suffering from disabilities.
One parent told the group: “My teenage daughter used to eat reasonably well in both variety and quantity, but she quickly lost all interest in her food, and she complained that she felt unwell before and after meals, causing anxiety. I became a sick child.
“She lost weight rapidly, became lethargic and had little energy to do the things she loved. We could feel her weakening before our eyes and we had no idea what to do. I didn't get it.”
Thanks to “constant” individual care from a team of experts, the parent says she was able to gain on the weight she lost, improve her physical and mental state and increase the variety of foods she can eat. Told.
“It took a lot of time, patience and support” from health care workers, but “we are now starting to reap the benefits,” the parents said.
“Her eating has improved significantly, her anger outbursts around food have subsided, she has a lot of her life back and her glow is back.”
