What is hypertension? What doctors want you to know about the threat of asymptomatic hypertension caused by excess salt





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Approximately 1.3 billion adults between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure, and many are unaware that they have high blood pressure. Excess sodium causes not only disease but also inflammation. The condition starts with high blood pressure, but putting down your salt shaker and making a few lifestyle changes can put an end to it. Americans love salt, and we consume far more than the recommended teaspoon per day. “We eat more than 10 times that amount,” says Dr. Annette Kirabo. In collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Excess salt flips a switch in your body, causing high blood pressure and heart disease. “Eating high salt over a long period of time is more likely to damage your kidneys and increase your blood pressure,” she says. Aaron Finley, a hypertensive patient, works in customer service and is a part-time actor. He recently discovered that he is in two high-risk groups. One is older African-Americans, and the other is a group called highly sensitive to salt. “I was predisposed to getting infected just because of my lifestyle,” Finley said. In the study, Kirabo and his team continuously measured blood pressure while participants were fed either a salt-restricted diet or a very high-salt diet. They discovered that just his one salty meal could cause it. “Sometimes you go to the doctor and the doctor says you don't have high blood pressure, but then you go home and eat a salty meal and have a stroke or dangerously high blood pressure,” Kirabo said. Ta. . It can also cause damage to cells and tissues. “In response to salt intake, there is a rapid increase in oxidative stress and inflammation caused by lipid oxidation,” she said. Reducing salt intake, exercising, staying active and socializing with others can help, but the most important thing is knowing if you have high blood pressure. “It's better to know than not, because if you don't know and you know, it could be a disaster,” Finley said. more: Natural ways to lower high blood pressure may be better than drugs Blood pressure readings of 130 over 80 are considered high and can lead to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke if left uncontrolled. However, there are natural ways to lower blood pressure without drugs.

