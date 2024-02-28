Health
Resistant starch diet proves to be a game-changer for weight loss and diabetes management
In a recent study published in the journal natural metabolism, A team of scientists investigates whether modulating the gut microbiome by supplementing with dietary fiber in the form of resistant starch could help with insulin resistance and weight loss, providing a potential treatment for metabolic disorders did.
study: Ingestion of resistant starch promotes weight loss in humans by reshaping the gut microbiota. Image credit: Sokor Space / Shutterstock
background
Obesity has been classified as a global epidemic, and much research has been conducted on strategies to reduce weight and prevent obesity. It contributes significantly to global mortality by increasing the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases such as diabetes. Weight management and effective weight loss can lower your risk of these diseases.
There is growing evidence that the gut microbiome plays a pivotal role in the regulation of human physiology and the development of various diseases. The composition and diversity of the gut microbiota are intricately linked to glucose and fat metabolism and inflammation.
Additionally, fecal microbiome transplantation has been used to establish a healthy gut microbiome community, but this procedure has not yielded effective or long-term results. However, diet can be used to modulate the gut microbiome, and dietary interventions, alone or in combination with fecal microbiome transplantation, may improve clinical outcomes.
About research
In this study, the team conducted a randomized crossover clinical trial in overweight people to determine whether nutritional supplements containing resistant starch positively impact obesity and metabolic phenotype. It was conducted. They also conducted metagenomic and metabolomic analyzes to understand how resistant starch affects the composition of the gut microbiota and its function.
Additionally, they studied antibiotic-treated mice that received a gut microbiome from a human donor that had already been modified by resistant starch supplementation, and found that the gut microbiome modified by resistant starch supplementation improved glucose metabolism and fat loss. I understood how it affects accumulation. The metabolomic benefits conferred by modified gut microbiota through resistant starch supplementation were also investigated.
Resistant starch is not broken down by the amylase enzyme produced in the human body and functions as dietary fiber. During digestion, resistant starch is not broken down in the stomach or small intestine and moves to the large intestine or colon, where the intestinal microflora ferment this dietary fiber. Studies in rodent models have shown that body fat is reduced and metabolic outcomes are improved when the carbohydrate portion of the diet consists primarily of resistant starch.
The clinical trial included overweight participants who had no chronic disease, were not using probiotics or antibiotics, and were not receiving any treatment that affected glucose metabolism. Participants were randomly assigned to treatment and control groups, with the treatment group receiving resistant starch in the form of high amylose corn and the control group receiving amylopectin without resistant starch.
Starch was provided in powdered sachets, and all participants in the treatment and control groups received one sachet of appropriate starch twice a day before a balanced isoenergetic meal served three times a day. Did. This was a crossover clinical trial, so all participants received two sessions of her intervention over eight weeks. One was a resistant starch treatment and the other was a control treatment.
result
The results showed that resistant starch supplementation achieved an average weight loss of approximately 2.8 kg and improved insulin resistance in overweight participants. This study also found that the beneficial effects of resistant starch supplementation were primarily associated with changes in the composition of the gut microbiota.
bacteria Bifidobacterium adolescentis Found to be associated with resistant starch supplementation in humans, monocolonization of mice with this bacterium protected them from diet-induced obesity. Resistant starch affected lipid and fat metabolism by reducing inflammation, restoring the intestinal barrier, and altering bile acid profiles.
The gut microbiota influences host physiology through signaling metabolites, among which bile acids play an important role. Secondary bile acids such as glycodeoxycholic acid, deoxycholic acid, glycocholic acid, and taurodeoxycholic acid are important in improving insulin sensitivity and ameliorating fatty liver. The enzyme bile salt hydrolase performs the deconjugation of secondary bile acids.
This study found that supplementation with resistant starch reduced the production of bile salt hydrolases and increased levels of secondary bile acids. The results were similar after monocolonizing mice. B.Adolescence From humans supplemented with resistant starch.
Resistant starch (RS, 40gd)-1) accompanied by an isoenergetic and balanced diet led to apparent weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity, as well as changes in body weight. metagenomics and metabolomics. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) showed that the benefits of RS are associated with reshaped gut microbiota composition. Monocolonization of mice by B. adolescentis. This closely correlated with the benefit of RS in protecting human mice from diet-induced obesity. Mechanistically, the changes in gut microbiota caused by RS reduce chronic low-grade inflammation by affecting gut microbiota metabolites and improving intestinal integrity, and angiopoietin-like 4 (ANGPTL4) inhibits lipid absorption and improves fibroblast growth factor 21 sensitivity. (FGF21) Present in adipose tissue. SPF, specific pathogen free. LPS, lipopolysaccharide; BCAA, branched chain amino acids. Erk1/2, extracellular signal-regulated kinase 1/2; FGFR1, fibroblast growth factor receptor 1; Created by BioRender.com.
conclusion
In summary, this study shows that supplementation with resistant starch B.Adolescence in the gut microbiome. It also helps improve insulin sensitivity through altering secondary bile acid levels and reducing inflammation by the gut microbiome.
Reference magazines:
- Li, H., Zhang, L., Li, J., Wu, Q., Qian, L., He, J., Ni, Y., KovatchevaDatchary, P., Yuan, R., Liu, S., Shen, L., Zhang, M., Sheng, B., Li, P., Kang, K., Wu, L., Fang, Q., Long, X., Wang, X., and Li, Y. (2024). Ingestion of resistant starch promotes weight loss in humans by reshaping the gut microbiota. natural metabolism. DOI: 10.1038/s4225502400988y, https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-024-00988-y
