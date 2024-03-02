A growing number of studies show that the new coronavirus infection leaves behind traces such as a significant drop in IQ scores

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, forgetfulness emerged as a serious health condition This is what many people have experienced since the coronavirus outbreak.

Brain fog is a colloquial term that describes a state of mental dullness or lack of clarity or absentmindedness that makes it difficult to concentrate, remember, or think clearly.

Four years later, there is now abundant evidence that people are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Can Affect Brain Health in Different Ways.

In addition to brain fog, COVID-19 can cause: series of problemsHeadaches, seizure disorders, strokes, sleep disorders, nerve tingling and paralysis, etc. some mental health disorders.

A growing body of evidence, accumulating throughout the pandemic, details a variety of methods. The new coronavirus infection leaves an indelible mark on the brain. However, the specific route by which the virus causes infection has not yet been elucidated, and no curative treatment exists.

Now, two new studies New England Medical Journal shed more light on Severe damage to cognitive health caused by coronavirus infection.

I doctor scientistI have been devoting myself to my studies. long coronavirus Since the first patients reported symptoms of this disease, even before the term “long-term coronavirus” was coined. I testified before the United States Senate as follows: Expert witness on the long-lasting coronavirus and have widely published In this topic.

How does the new coronavirus infection leave traces in the brain?

Below are some of the most important studies to date documenting how COVID-19 affects brain health.

Autopsies have revealed catastrophic brain damage in people who died from coronavirus infection.

decrease in IQ

Most recently, a new study was published in the New England Medical Journal. Assessed cognitive abilities Memory, planning, spatial reasoning, etc. of approximately 113,000 people who have been infected with the new coronavirus infection. Researchers found that infected people had significant deficiencies in memory and performance on executive tasks.

This decline was evident among infected people in the early stages of the pandemic; People infected during delta and Micron variant was predominant. These findings indicate that the evolution of the pandemic virus from its ancestral strain to omicron did not reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

In the same study, people who had mild cases of COVID-19 and recovered showed a decline in cognitive function equivalent to a 3-point drop in IQ. In contrast, those whose symptoms remained unresolved, such as those with persistent shortness of breath or fatigue, had a six-point drop in IQ. People admitted to intensive care with coronavirus had a nine-point drop in IQ. Reinfection with the virus contributed to an additional 2-point decrease in IQ compared to not being reinfected.

Generally, the average IQ is around 100. An IQ above 130 indicates a highly talented person, while an IQ below 70 generally indicates a level of intellectual disability that may require significant social support.

To put the New England Journal of Medicine study's findings into perspective, a three-point downward shift in IQ would increase the number of U.S. adults with an IQ below 70 from 4.7 million to 7.5 million, or 2.8 million. I estimate that it will increase. He said there are 1 million adults with a level of cognitive impairment who require significant social support.

Another study, published in the same issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, involved more than 100,000 Norwegians between March 2020 and April 2023. Deterioration in memory function has been recorded At some point up to 36 months after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test.

Analyze the impact

Taken together, these studies show that even mild cases of COVID-19 pose serious risks to brain health, and the effects are now becoming clear at the population level. There is.

In a recent analysis, US Current Population Survey After the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic began, 1 million more Americans of working age They reported having more “severe difficulties” with memory, concentration and decision-making than at any time in the past 15 years. What is most perplexing is that the main cause of this behavior was his youth, from the age of 18 to his 44 years.

Data from the European Union shows a similar trend, with 15% of the population within the EU decreasing in 2022. Memory and concentration problems have been reported.

Looking ahead, it will be important to identify who is most at risk. A deeper understanding is also needed of how these trends may affect the educational attainment of children and youth, and the economic productivity of working-age adults. It is also unclear how much these changes will impact the epidemiology of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

A growing body of research now confirms that COVID-19 should be considered a virus with significant effects on the brain. The effects are far-reaching, from individuals experiencing cognitive conflicts to the potential impact on populations and economies.

Clearing the fog of the real causes behind these cognitive disorders, including brain fog, will require years, if not decades, of concerted efforts by researchers around the world. Probably. And unfortunately, almost everyone will be a test case for this unprecedented global effort.

This article is republished from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.

