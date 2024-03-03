World Obesity Day 2024: Date, History and Significance | Health





world obesity The day is held every year to change perceptions about obesity, correct misconceptions, eliminate stigma and raise awareness about this often over-represented condition. body weight When stored in the form of fat, it can cause serious symptoms. health Such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, severe arthritis, and even certain problems cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): body mass index (BMI) A BMI of 25 or higher is considered overweight, and a BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese. World Obesity Day 2024: Date, History and Significance (Photo Credit: Twitter/ConsumerVoiceIn) It is a global public health crisis, affecting one-third of the world's population, with approximately one in five children and more than one in three adults reported to be affected. I am. Countless comorbidities are associated with obesity, including hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, fatty liver, cirrhosis, gallstones, hyperacidity, stroke, cancer, osteoporosis, infertility, and psychological trauma. Hindustan Times – Fastest source of latest news! Read now. Obesity is becoming more serious as it is associated with poor mental health and reduced quality of life, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, obese patients have more severe coronavirus infections and worse outcomes than normal people. Reported to be defective. date: World Obesity Day is a unified day of action observed on March 4th. history: The day is organized by the World Obesity Federation in partnership with its members around the world and aims to encourage and support practical actions that can help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and reverse weight. The annual campaign was first held in 2015. The global obesity crisis. significance: World Obesity Day is celebrated to promote practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, receive appropriate treatment, and reverse the obesity epidemic. Even moderate weight loss can improve or prevent health problems related to obesity, and understanding the causes of obesity shows that a healthy lifestyle, diet, and physical activity play a great role in life. will be fulfilled. For young children, weight loss is the difficult part because their bodies are growing and developing. Therefore, instead of spending time inside the house watching TV, you should encourage them to play outside in open areas. You should encourage them to adopt healthy eating patterns by providing them with regular healthy meals and snacks.

