How to protect yourself from the rising number of norovirus cases – NBC Connecticut





Stomach bugs are ravaging the Tohoku region. Doctors are urging people to take steps to protect themselves as norovirus cases increase. This is a small virus that can cause nausea and is spreading across the Northeast. Doctors say norovirus cases are on the rise, but this is not unusual. “What we're seeing is a common norovirus,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford Health Care. “This is a typical time of year to expect a situation like this.” Ta. He said most people staying indoors during the cold season is a contributing factor to the spread of infections. “It's very easily transmitted between people. You don't need a large number of infectious virus particles to infect someone,” Dr. Wu said. State health officials say there have been 17 cases of gastroenteritis in Connecticut so far this year, all of which are suspected or confirmed to be caused by norovirus, and the symptoms can be unpleasant for many people. It has become. “Typical symptoms are nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal illness. Diarrhea may also accompany it. Fever and headache may also occur,” Dr. Wu said. Some say they are taking measures. “Don't be around people who are sick or anything like that. I know a lot of people are prone to that,” said Jacob Farrell of West Hartford. A student at Central Connecticut State University said he was trying to stay safe after seeing his classmates infected with norovirus after an outbreak in a cafeteria in September. “We thought it was just a common stomach bug, but he needed to be out for a few more days,” said Gabe Garcia of West Hartford. That's why he pays attention to hand hygiene. “I definitely started washing my hands more,” Garcia said. Dr. Wu says that hand washing is very important, and in fact, use soap instead of rinsing right away. He recommends doing it for about 20 seconds, which is about the same as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/health/how-to-protect-yourself-with-norovirus-cases-on-the-rise/3232653/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos