High cholesterol was twice as prevalent among American Indian teens and young adults





More than half of American Indian teens and nearly two-thirds of American Indian youth had higher cholesterol levels than the general population, new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association finds. Turns out

Research highlights: A study of more than 1,400 people in U.S. tribal communities found that high cholesterol was twice as prevalent among American Indian youth and young adults compared to the overall U.S. population.

The study also noted that very few study participants with high cholesterol sought or received treatment during the study period. DALLAS, March 8, 2024 — Young American Indians between the ages of 15 and 39 had cholesterol levels more than twice as high as the general U.S. population, a study found. American Heart Association Journalan open-access peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. The researchers pointed out that previous studies have estimated that: Approximately 25% with youth Approximately 30% A higher percentage of young people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. “This is the first study to look at total cholesterol levels in Native American youth and young adults, and we were surprised to find that adolescents had particularly high cholesterol levels,” said lead researcher Ying Chan, MD, PhD, Associate Professor. the professor said. in biostatistics and director of the American Indian Health Research Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. “High cholesterol in this population can cause subtle damage to blood vessels and lead to early heart disease. Care that includes early screening and treatment for high cholesterol levels is needed.” The researchers reviewed data from. Research on strong-minded families —Study of cardiovascular disease risk factors in tribal communities in central Arizona, southwestern Oklahoma, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The study evaluated high cholesterol and its role in the development of heart disease and stroke in 1,440 Native American teens and adults. The analysis revealed the following: The prevalence of high cholesterol was 55.2% among Native American youth aged 15 to 19 years. Among American Indian youth ages 20 to 29, it was 73.6%. Among American Indian adults aged 30 to 39, it was 78%.

Approximately 2.8% of all study participants had LDL-C, also known as “bad cholesterol,” higher than 160 mg/dL, which is above the recommended threshold for adults ages 20 to 39.

At follow-up from 2006 to 2009, 9.9% of participants developed arterial plaque, 11% had plaque progression, and 9% had a cardiovascular disease event. arterial plaque Fatty deposits that build up inside arteries can narrow them and increase your risk for many health conditions, including peripheral artery disease, coronary heart disease, and chronic kidney disease.

Participants with total cholesterol above 200 mg/dL had more than twice the risk of arterial plaque and had more plaque buildup than those with cholesterol below 200 mg/dL.

Despite the high prevalence of imbalances in blood lipid levels (dyslipidemia) and recommended cholesterol thresholds for intervention, participants younger than 20 years of age at the study's initial examination and between 6 and 8 years He was not taking lipid-lowering drugs at the time of subsequent testing. Follow-up inspection. (Dyslipidemia is an imbalance in blood lipid levels, which may include high levels of lipids) low density lipoprotein (“bad” cholesterol) or triglycerides (the most common type of fat in the body) or low levels of high-density lipoproteins (“good” cholesterol).

During baseline testing from 2001 to 2003, 1.8% of participants were taking lipid-lowering medications. Use of lipid-lowering drugs remained low at follow-up examinations from 2006 to 2009, with 8% of participants taking cholesterol-lowering drugs. “It is our hope that our research results will attract attention in the medical community,” Zhang said. “Native American youth and young adults may benefit from getting their doctor's recommendations about checking their cholesterol levels regularly and following these rules: AHA's Life's Essentials 8 Helps improve cardiovascular health and prevent heart disease and stroke. ” Study details, background or design: of strong heart research Focuses on genetic and traditional cardiovascular risk factors in American Indians.

The study was conducted from 2001-2003 to 2020 and included American Indian teens and adults between the ages of 15 and 39 at the time of enrollment. Approximately 57% of study participants identified as female, and 43% of participants identified as male.

Cardiovascular events were identified through 2020, with a median follow-up of 18.5 years.

Cholesterol levels were measured once at a follow-up examination after a 12-hour fast.

Co-authors, disclosure information, and funding sources are listed in the manuscript. The Strong Heart Study has been funded for more than 30 years by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

