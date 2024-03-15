Health
Why ME/CFS remains under-researched and under-treated | ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
I am writing to express my gratitude to George Monbiot for his insightful article ('I don't want to get better': Outdated treatment for ME/CFS patients is a national scandal, March 12). I have been living with severe fatigue for over three years since I contracted a mild case of coronavirus infection. It's hard to explain what that looks like, and it's no wonder it's not well understood. In my experience, a lack of energy will further limit your stamina for weeks or even months, so I feel like you need to overcome your instinct to push yourself.
To other people, it shouldn't seem like I'm exhausted or overextended all the time. But when we give in to our instinct to do more, we push ourselves back into a state of permanent fatigue, where our expectations of what we can do lag behind our declining physical fitness.
You can't measure how much energy you use, especially cognitively. And you won't be able to gauge how tired you are until you reach a state where activities such as reading and speaking become difficult, which means it's difficult to recover. Every waking hour is expending energy, and overexertion can have repercussions days later, making cause and effect unclear.
NHS help was limited to advice on pacing myself. I had a work capacity assessment for Universal Credit, but by the end of the 40 minute phone call I was struggling to speak. I was surprised when it turned out I was the right person for the job. Although I was able to overturn this finding in court, the experience was painful and drained my energy for months.
We hope that eventually a physiological cause and treatment will be discovered, but in the meantime, we need to adapt our health and welfare systems to support people living with chronic fatigue. Must be updated.
Ewen Tanner
Eveley, Derbyshire
As the mother of a 33-year-old woman who has had ME/CFS since contracting the virus at the age of 15, the attitude of medical professionals in this article was evident in our experience. At the time, I was told to “send her to her school,” which made her 10x worse. Just five years ago, the hospital forced her to undergo a simple training called “Exercise and Psychological Solutions.'' When the pandemic hit, the first thing we said to each other was that ME/CFS was going to increase significantly. There was, but it's called the long corona. We are passionate that ongoing research will also focus on ME/CFS and help the thousands of people whose lives have been ruined by this misunderstood condition.
Name and address provided
As a recovered ME/CFS patient, I agree with every word of George Monbiot's article. However, he omitted the next step after correct diagnosis: effective treatment. I recovered by taking sertraline (an antidepressant) as part of a small trial at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 1990. Our mental status was assessed upon participation in the study. None of us were depressed. No one knew why sertraline worked. Later, it was found that ME patients were unable to get deep sleep, but sertraline restored deep sleep. No other clinical trials of sertraline appear to have been conducted, perhaps due to the attitude of the medical establishment.
Cynthia Flood
Haddenham, Buckinghamshire
George Monbiot has written an excellent critique of why medical professionals still fail to provide adequate care to ME/CFS patients.Now new guidelines A report from the National Institute for Health Research Excellence (Nice) recognizes that ME/CFS is a genuine and disabling condition, but there has been disappointing progress in implementing key recommendations. Ta.
Nice recommends making a diagnosis within three months of the onset of symptoms. However, many people wait a year or more for a diagnosis. Few existing specialist referral services can provide the kind of multidisciplinary care Nice recommends, and services for her 25% of people who are severely affected are not prioritized.
Access to specialist treatment remains patchy in England and non-existent in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Children with ME/CFS remain at risk of inadequate childcare arrangements. Regarding conditions that cause damage to the country, £3.5bn a year Despite affecting at least 250,000 people, government investment in research and management has been disastrous. This disregard, based on now discredited science, can no longer continue.
Dr. Charles Shepherd
ME Association Honorary Advisor
I was depressed, but not surprised by the article. He worked as a general practitioner for 34 years and cared for many of his CFS patients until I retired. Some switched to my list because their previous GP felt their symptoms were purely psychological. They felt they had significant physical symptoms of fatigue that affected their health and psychological reactions to the impact it had on their daily lives. They often described a clear medical history of prolonged exposure to previous stress, followed by unpleasant viral infections, particularly glandular fever, from which they were unable to recover.
One of the few good things that has come out of the pandemic has been increased awareness that viral infection can lead to long-term Covid. The symptoms are very similar to his CFS. Research is currently underway on the lingering coronavirus and I sincerely hope that it will help people with CFS as well.
Dr. Ross Kennedy
bristol
As someone who has recovered from chronic fatigue (In some cases I and Long Covid elsewhere), we share George Monbiot's frustration. However, he exposed his own lack of understanding by slamming the idea supported by scientists who believe that the condition is a complex interaction between biological and psychological symptoms. I am.
The target of most of his ire is the claim that physiological responses can become dysfunctional in some patients, and that fear, including the belief that they will never recover, fuels this cycle. Interactions between the brain, beliefs, perception, hormonal and neural changes It can affect many body functions and cause debilitating symptoms. We need scientists to continue studying these conditions. Understanding that this biological disease can be influenced by unconscious expectations will help patients like us receive appropriate support, including appropriate psychological strategies.
Fiona Symington Oxford
paul garner Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
George Monbiot seems to confuse a doctor's attention to a patient's fears and emotions with dismissing the patient's illness as somehow “unreal.” I believe that such a view is ill-informed and likely to be of no use to patients with any disease.
Professor Michael Sharp
Psychiatry oxford university
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/15/why-mecfs-is-still-so-poorly-researched-and-treated
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why ME/CFS remains under-researched and under-treated | ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- US tactics to destroy Xi Jinping revealed on social media
- Why Donald Trump critic hopes Aileen Cannon will dismiss Trump's case
- DMK, enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, has hatred for the country and its heritage, says PM Modi
- Social media skeptical of Sunak's latest election claims
- Twenty-two players called up to the United States men's Olympic soccer team for matches against. Guinea and France continue preparations for Paris 2024
- Page not found – The Daily Guardian
- I thought we were done with the Islanders no-shows
- Stock market today: Asian markets retreat after data rush and hopes of imminent US rate cut
- RTIH's Biggest Retail Technology News Stories of the Week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of murder
- 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Bryson City