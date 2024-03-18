Nova Scotia Health Authority confirms 'tragic death' of young man with invasive group A streptococcal infection





A Nova Scotia young man has died amid a rise in invasive group A streptococcal infections across Canada. “About two weeks ago, our province experienced the tragic death of a young man who contracted invasive group A streptococcus,” Nova Scotia Health Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Lewandowski said in a statement Monday. ” he said. According to Health Canada, Invasive group A streptococcal infections occur When the common streptococcal type A bacteria spreads to parts of the body where the bacteria is not normally present, such as the blood, lungs, muscles, joints, bones, or body fluids around the brain and spinal cord. “Public health has seen this Increase in invasive group A streptococcus positive cases “In Nova Scotia, we compared infection rates to 2022 and pre-pandemic rates,” Lewandowski said. “We also saw this increase.” Elsewhere in Canada. ” The Nova Scotia Health Authority said close contacts have been identified and those with significant exposure have been provided with antibiotics. “There are no new cases associated with this person, so this is not considered an outbreak,” Lewandowski said. exposure at school Public Health said it could not provide further information for privacy reasons. A letter from the Nova Scotia Health Authority that was circulated on social media said a student at Admiral Westphal Elementary School in Dartmouth may have been exposed to an invasive group A streptococcus infection. The Halifax Regional Education Center said it could not comment for privacy reasons. Jeff Desjardins, a parent of a student at the school, said the Department of Public Health issued a notice about invasive group A strep on March 8. ”[My son] “He was quite unwell before we received that notification. They advised all family members exposed to the virus to take antibiotics as a precaution,” he said. Told. Desjardins, whose child is now on the mend, said she had never known the signs or symptoms of invasive group A strep. Invasive infections are rare Health Canada says invasive group A streptococcal infections are rare but can cause serious symptoms, including: Fever and shortness of breath due to pneumonia.

Fever, severe pain, and redness due to destruction of tissue under the skin due to necrotizing fasciitis (carnivoria).

Fever, chills, muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting. “The highest incidence is in children under 5 and adults over 65,” Lewandowski said. “Last year there were five deaths, all of whom were over 55.” There is no vaccine to prevent group A streptococcus. “People who have another viral respiratory illness, such as influenza or COVID-19, may be at increased risk of contracting other bacterial infections, such as group A streptococcus. Therefore, we encourage all Nova Scotians to make sure they have the most up-to-date information about the flu,” and those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning after the fall of 2023.”Levando Fuschi said.

