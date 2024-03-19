Suspected fatal overdoses from powerful synthetic opioids found in unregulated drug supply surge: TPH





Health officials are warning of a spike in suspected overdose deaths in Toronto after two powerful synthetic opioids were recently discovered in an unregulated drug supply. Toronto Public Health (TPH) announced Monday that paramedics responded to six suspected overdose deaths between March 14 and March 17, the most in the past three months. This is approximately three times the four-day average. TPH said the overdoses occurred in various locations across the city. Toronto's drug testing service, which is funded by various levels of government, has discovered the presence of two highly potent synthetic opioids called nizen opioids in samples taken from drugs supplied on the street. . One of the nitazene opioids is about 10 times more powerful than fentanyl, and the other about 20 times more powerful. The service also found an overall increase in the presence of nizen compounds in samples believed to be common opioid drugs such as oxycodone, hydromorphone, hydrocodone and Percocet, TPH said. TPH added that people who use these opioids, as opposed to fentanyl, are likely to have a lower tolerance and therefore may be more likely to overdose. “Because the nitazene opioid is potent, it increases the risk of overdose and may require more naloxone than usual to wake up someone experiencing an overdose,” TPH said in a news release. mentioned in. TPH urged drug users not to use alone, to have naloxone on hand, to go to a supervised consumption point if possible, and to undergo a drug test.

