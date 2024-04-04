Health
The 'oat-en-pick' craze: Should you try oat drinks for weight loss? Experts weigh in.
A new weight loss trend is coming on social media —This time, it's in the form of a drink called “Oat Empic.” The name is a reference to oats, one of the drink's ingredients, and OzempicA diabetes treatment drug. popular for weight loss — even if no prescription drugs are involved.
Some TikTok users claim this drink, made with oats, water, and lime juice, can help you lose up to 40 pounds in just two months. But experts say they should be wary of any trend that promises a rapid cleanup of the pound.
Lisa Valente, registered dietitian and nutrition editor. health linecalls this trend “clever marketing for something with no merit behind it.”
“Blended oat drinks are not the same as prescription drugs, and they seem like a dangerous trend that promotes poor eating habits, and they lack nutritional and scientific basis,” she told CBS News. told.
Maggie Evans, Registered Dietitian and Care Specialist with Virtual Cardiometabolic Care Platform 9am healthcalls this trend “extreme measures.”
“As we have seen, that master cleansewater fasting, or other extreme diets, these (trends) may produce short-term weight loss results, but they are not the healthiest or most sustainable way to achieve that weight loss,” she says. says.
TikTok does not block this term and hashtag (a step it appears to have taken for other body image-related issues) Trends like “leggings leg”) But when I search for “oatzempic” in the app, a banner saying “You're above your weight” appears with links to resources.
Rapid weight loss problem
“Significant restriction of calories allows for rapid weight loss. This drink is very low in calories, so when used in place of meals, it can lead to rapid weight loss,” Valente explains. Masu. “However, it is not a safe way to lose weight and is not recommended.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who take this approach: Gradual, steady weight loss People who lose weight quickly are more likely to keep it off than people who lose weight quickly.
“If you stop following an autozenpic diet, you're likely to gain back the weight you lost and can get stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting,” says Avantika Waring, endocrinologist and chief medical officer at 9amHealth. says the doctor. “Medically, we know that repeated weight loss and weight loss can actually make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight.”
Waring says rapid weight loss can have the following consequences:
- loss of lean muscle tissue
- hair removal
- Effects on the body's ability to regulate temperature
- irritation
“Lack of energy in the body can also lead to constipation, dehydration, dizziness, and irregular menstrual periods,” she says.
But aren't oats good for your health?
Yes, experts say oats are a heart-healthy whole grain that can be consumed as part of a balanced diet. High fiber content It also helps you feel satisfied for longer and feels full. However, they are not a “magic solution” for weight loss.
“Although there is no data to suggest it is effective for weight loss, drinking a blended oat drink for breakfast can be as healthy as eating an oatmeal bowl topped with no added sugar or just fresh fruit.” It's possible, and it tastes better!'' Waring says.
Additionally, experts point out that autozempic drinks lack important nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
“There are other ways to lose weight that are safer and healthier, by making small changes to your diet, rather than eliminating entire foods or food groups,” Valente says.
Social media weight loss “hacks”
In general, social media can spread false and misleading information. Experts say misinformation about weight loss has increased over the past year, especially related to interest in drugs like Ozempic.
“Everything from “Nature’s Ozempic” — also known as berberine“It's an ineffective and potentially dangerous supplement, with exaggerated and fear-inducing side effects like 'Ozempic face' and 'Ozempic butt,'” says Plushcare co-founder and chief medical officer. A certain Dr. James Wantuck said, He previously told CBS News.
Nutrition is also a sensitive topic, Valente adds, so it's difficult to explain in a short 10-second clip online.
“If you have questions about what to eat, it's always best to consult a medical professional rather than consulting social media,” she says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oat-ozempic-oatzempic-drink-weight-loss-experts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Birthday behind bars in Russia
- The 'oat-en-pick' craze: Should you try oat drinks for weight loss? Experts weigh in.
- 5.3 Earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh
- Judge rejects Trump's request to delay his April 15 secret trial
- Can the BJP achieve this? – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Relaxation of rules on security fluids at airports delayed by a year
- Jokowi did not call for Cawe-Cawe to eliminate 2022-2023 regional elections
- 2024 Emmys Lead Actor Drama Predictions
- For football scouts, DJ Burns is a huge “What if?”
- The best pieces from the Angelina Jolie-approved brand, Another Tomorrow
- Google considers making AI search a premium option
- Maggie Haberman on Trump 2024: The rhetoric is “much more apocalyptic.”