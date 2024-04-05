Receives the world's first pig kidney transplant and rejoices at the release of a new life





BOSTON (WCVB) – The 62-year-old Massachusetts man who underwent the world's first successful gene-edited pig kidney transplant has been released from the hospital. Richard Suleiman, 62, was discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Wednesday to begin a new life. A patient with end-stage kidney disease, his life depended on dialysis for years. “Today, this moment of being able to leave the hospital in the best state of health I have had in a long time, is the moment I have wanted to come for years. “It's one of my happiest moments,” he said in a statement. Richard Suleiman (62) became the first person in the world to successfully transplant a gene-edited pig kidney. He is currently discharged from the hospital. (Source: Massachusetts General Hospital, WCVB, via CNN) Suleiman's new life was made possible after he agreed to become the first person in the world to receive a pig kidney gene-edited for human use. The surgery on March 16 took about four hours. “We are going to learn a lot from Mr. Suleiman. He had the courage to perform a surgery where there were so many unknowns,” said Dr. Leonardo Riera, a transplant nephrologist who assisted in the operation. Told. “What he taught us is that it's possible.” Riera said Suleiman's body temporarily rejected the pig's kidney, but he is doing well. This groundbreaking transplant offers hope to the approximately 90,000 kidney patients undergoing dialysis. This could be a major milestone in the quest to provide more readily available organs to patients. Suleiman's doctors are currently working closely with the Food and Drug Administration to chart a course for clinical trials. “And then hopefully we can bring it to the clinic and get it to all the patients on the waiting list who don't have a kidney and may have to wait a long time,” Riera said. Ta. The pig kidneys Suleiman received will be gene-edited using technology to remove harmful pig genes and add specific human genes to increase compatibility with humans and eliminate the risk of infection. It had been. Copyright 2024 WCVB, via CNN News Source. All rights reserved.

