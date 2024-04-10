Wellness Wednesday: Benefits of practicing yoga

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As part of News13's Wellness Wednesdays, anchor Trish Mann brings you stories about new, sometimes unconventional, and always interesting ways to live a happier, healthier life. Masu.

Her first story focuses on the practice of yoga and its impact on a person's mind and body. As you can imagine, there's more to this exercise than just stretching.

For instructor Elise Angell, yoga was more than just a way to relax after a long day. For her, it was a lifesaver.

“I was going through a difficult time in my life, but it had a really positive impact on my life,” she said. “That experience made me want to share yoga with others, because no matter what you are going through at the time, yoga can meet you where you are.”

Not only did Angel fall in love with the practice of yoga, she eventually became an instructor and ran her own studio.

“The opportunity to get a studio or become a studio owner just happened by chance,” she said. “The original owner was at a transition point in his life and it was just the right time. Right place at the right time.”

Today, her studio at 5001 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach is regularly packed with people who have learned about the practice.

Yoga itself is thought to date back to the dawn of civilization. Its name comes from the Sanskrit word “yuj” meaning “to join, to yoke, to unite.”

Although the practice of yoga itself is spiritual in nature, yoga is not part of an organized religion. Rather, it is a subtle practice that brings body, breath, and mind together.

“It's really an inner journey and something that helps you discover what's going on inside of you and what's going on within you,” Angell said. “From there, it helps on the outside.”

Through various poses and moments of quiet meditation, one becomes connected not only to the body but also to the inner workings of the mind. The stretching and flexibility gained through continued practice is often just a bonus.

Most people who begin the practice realize that the true focus of yoga is a deeper relationship with their thoughts and themselves.

“As you practice more and more, you start to realize, 'Oh, this is the way I'm doing it, and it's not good for me,'” Angel says. “Then you can start making changes in a positive direction, which will bring peace and peace to your life.”

Angell said she feels yoga is open to everyone, regardless of their current level of physical activity or age. She said this practice opened her eyes to a whole new world, and she is now focused on sharing that world with everyone she meets.

“Yoga is for everyone. It's for every body, every person, and don't think you're in a place where you can't do it,” Angell said. “You can do it. We'll meet you where you are and show you what you can do.”

Click here to learn more about Angell's studio and available classes.