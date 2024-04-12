Connect with us

Pertussis outbreak: Everything you need to know about symptoms and how to stay safe

The number of cases of whooping cough, a severe and highly contagious type of cough, is increasing in several countries, including China, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. According to the report, 32,000 cases of whooping cough were reported in China in the first two months of 2024. This is 20 times more than the same period last year.

report by indian era (Toi) said cases have also been reported in the US and UK.

What is pertussis?

Pertussis is a highly contagious infection that affects the respiratory tract and is caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria. The name comes from the whistling sound patients experience when they cough. It is especially serious in infants, and complications can lead to pneumonia and even death.

How does whooping cough spread?

This bacteria is transmitted through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It attaches to the mucous membranes of the throat and produces toxins that damage the hair-like projections that remove debris and mucus.

This causes inflammation of the airways and causes severe coughing attacks. It can also lead to breathing difficulties.

What are the symptoms of whooping cough?

It begins with cold-like symptoms accompanied by a low-grade fever. As the disease progresses, the cough may begin to make a wheezing sound, and the symptoms may last for a while and may lead to vomiting.

Infants and young children may not make whistling sounds, but they may develop sleep apnea.

How can I protect myself from whooping cough?

The most effective way to protect yourself from whooping cough is vaccination. There are two vaccines that protect children from whooping cough: DTaP and Tdap.

The second most important protection is hygiene and proper hygiene. This includes washing your hands regularly, especially after coughing or sneezing. You should also cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

If you experience symptoms, it is always a good idea to get a medical checkup and receive antibiotic treatment recommended by your doctor. Additionally, proper bed rest is essential when you are sick.

Published: April 12, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

