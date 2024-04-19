Covid booster campaign begins





Health officials have announced a spring booster vaccination campaign to protect against Covid-19. The HSE has appealed to people aged 80 and over and people aged five and over with weakened immune systems to take advantage of the free vaccine. People in care homes, who are considered vulnerable to infection, are also being encouraged to get vaccinated. The program will begin on Monday, April 22nd for preferred groups. The Covid-19 vaccine will be available from participating GPs and pharmacists. HSE vaccination teams will also offer the vaccine to residents of residential care facilities, including nursing homes, and those who are homebound. Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of the HSE National Immunization Office, said: 'We know that people's immunity to coronavirus vaccines weakens over time, particularly in older people. “This latest booster protects them from severe disease and increases their immunity against COVID-19. “We aim to complete this Covid-19 Spring Booster Program by the end of May and urge everyone who is eligible to take this opportunity to protect themselves by getting vaccinated. ” Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Dr Jessop said the HSE was not offering additional vaccines to the general population at this time. People living in residential care homes will be visited by HSE staff to offer vaccinations, but the campaign will aim to target those over 80 and those with weakened immune systems who still live in the community. “We know that protection for young people and people who may have good immune systems should last much longer than six months,” Dr. Jessop said. “They should therefore be protected until we offer another vaccine in the autumn/winter program, perhaps in accordance with NIAC advice,” she added. Dr Jessop said the HSE had received 6,500 reports of coronavirus infections so far this year. Following advice from the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC), people aged 70 to 79 can also request vaccination, if they wish, in consultation with their health care provider. For more information about the Covid-19 Spring Booster Program, please visit: hse.iecall HSELive on 1800 700 700 or speak to a participating GP or pharmacist.

