From respiratory syncytial virus to meningococcus B, we need to ensure equitable access to childhood immunizations

The announcement of new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination programs for children in many Australian states is welcome news as we head into peak respiratory virus season.

last month western australia Australia is the first state or territory in Australia to announce a state-funded vaccination program against respiratory syncytial virus.all babies Less than 8 months People aged eight to 19 months who are at high risk of severe respiratory syncytial virus will also be eligible for vaccination in Western Australia from this month.

queensland Later, it was followed up and announced program They have similar eligibility criteria. New South Wales has also announced a program, but vaccinations will only be offered to: vulnerable baby.

Although these programs are good news, at this stage babies born in some Australian states can benefit from protection from RSV, but babies born in some Australian states and territories and in Aotearoa and New Zealand cannot benefit from protection from respiratory syncytial virus. The baby will not benefit. And her RSV isn't the only disease with unequal access to prevention strategies.

Currently, only some Australian states benefit from protection against RSV (Anatta_Tan / Shutterstock).

This article was originally published on The Conversation on April 11, 2024.

Archana Koirala is a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the University of Sydney.

Brendan McMullan is a Joint Senior Lecturer in the School of Women and Child Health at UNSW Sydney.

Christopher Bryce is a pediatrician, infectious disease physician and clinical microbiologist at the University of Western Australia's Telethon Kids Research Institute.

Emma Best is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Child and Adolescent Health at the University of Auckland Waipapa Taumata Rau.

Fiona Russell is a senior principal investigator, pediatrician, infectious disease epidemiologist and vaccinologist at the University of Melbourne.

The statements and opinions expressed in this article reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily represent the official policy of the AMA. servant or Insight+ Unless otherwise stated.

