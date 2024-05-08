Prolonged spread of COVID-19 may have a long-term impact on surgery | Transmission





American College of Surgeons As of 2022, more than 77% of people in the United States had been infected with SARS-CoV-2.1 Of these, approximately 30% of survivors report persistent symptoms that are classified as long-term coronavirus.2 11% said they still had symptoms at 6 months.3 Patients frequently complain of brain fog, cognitive impairment, and other neurological sequelae as major contributors to decreased quality of life. These patients also perform worse on cognitive measures such as working memory, attention, and processing speed compared to controls.Four A recent study that conducted cognitive assessments on more than 100,000 people with and without long-term coronavirus found that complaints of brain fog in long-term coronavirus patients were associated with decreased cognitive performance on tasks of memory, reasoning, and executive function. It was confirmed that there is a correlation.Five mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are highly effective in preventing severe acute disease, but despite widespread vaccine coverage in the United States, the incidence of long-term COVID-19 infection remains significantly lower. It has not decreased.6 This indicates that prolonged COVID-19 infection, also known as the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, will continue to be a medical concern for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is important for surgeons to be familiar with this syndrome in order to continue to provide the best care to their patients. Continue reading

