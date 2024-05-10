Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria on the beach

South Carolina man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after walking on beach Updated: May 10, 2024 12:37 PM EDT

A South Carolina man is recovering and issuing a warning after being taken to the emergency room after taking a walk on the beach. Brent Norman has lived his entire life near the ocean. "I grew up on the beach and stepped on it all my life, probably carrying more than 10,000 shells," he said. In late April, he was on his usual route between Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms. I try to achieve 15-20,000 steps every day," he said. "The tide was pretty high, so he unfortunately stepped on some shells. The next morning he woke up in pain." Fast forward to Wednesday, and the swelling in his right leg had gotten even bigger. . And at that point, he said, I "couldn't walk anymore" and went to the emergency room. "Everyone's eyes behind the check-in counter were about twice as big as normal…I could tell the people sitting around me were feeling uncomfortable. At the time, Norman's doctor discovered that his leg was infected with Vibrio bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 12 species of Vibrio, one of which is known to feed on humans. They cut it with a scalpel and removed the pieces from it. They also gave me an antibiotic shot and tablets that I have been taking for two weeks," he said. According to DHEC, Vibrio is a type of naturally occurring bacteria. According to the CDC, between 150 and 200 cases of Norman disease-like infections are reported each year. According to the CDC, one in five people have this infection. Norman received antibiotics and is still recovering. He's already itching to get back to the beach. "My reward is living on the beach and I will continue to do so. As soon as my leg heals, I'll go and I'll be back on the beach," he said. Norman is expected to make a full recovery.