Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria on the beach

A South Carolina man is recovering and issuing a warning after a walk on the beach sent him to the emergency room.
Brent Norman has spent his entire life near the ocean.
“I grew up on the beach all my life and probably stepped on over 10,000 seashells,” he said.
At the end of April, he walked his usual route between Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms.
“Health-wise, I try to walk 15 to 20,000 steps every day,” he said. “The tide was pretty high so unfortunately I stepped on some shells.”
The next morning he woke up in pain.
“Wednesday, the swelling in my right leg was getting even bigger, and at that point I couldn't walk anymore,” he said.
He went to the emergency room.
“The people behind the check-in counter all had eyes that were about twice their normal size, which…made the people sitting around me and watching it feel uncomfortable. got it.”
At that time, Norman's doctor told him that his foot was infected with Vibrio bacteria, probably caused by stepping on a seashell.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 12 species of Vibrio, one of which is known to feed on humans.
“She cut it with a scalpel and removed the pieces from it. She also gave me an antibiotic shot and then medication to take for two weeks,” he said.
According to DHEC, Vibrio is a type of bacteria that naturally lives in warm ocean water.
According to the agency, bacterial concentrations in the sea are typically highest from May to October.
According to the CDC, 150 to 200 cases of Norman disease-like infections are reported each year.
According to the CDC, 1 in 5 people who contract this infection will die, sometimes within 1 to 2 days of symptom onset.
Norman is on antibiotics and is still recovering. He's already itching to get back to the sand.
“My reward is living on the beach, and I'm going to continue to do that. As soon as my foot heals, I'm going to go and get back to the beach,” he said.
Doctors say Norman is expected to make a full recovery.