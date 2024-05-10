Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal's reaction to criticism: People will say what they have to say | Web series





Ever since the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, has been receiving flak for her performance in the web show. Now, a past interview has resurfaced in which the actor talks about his reactions to criticism and people's opinions on his work. (Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Sharmin Segal Disables Comments After Being Slammed For Heeramandi) Sharmin Segal, who is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was seen as Alamzeb in the web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the series, Sharmin plays the character of Alamzeb, the daughter of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala. The show also marks Sanjay's debut in the world of streaming. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! During an appearance on the BBC Asian Network podcast, the actor had previously responded to the criticism and trolling online. Although the exact timeline of the interview cannot be determined, it appears that it was conducted before the series' release. On criticism for her performance in Heeramandi There's a lot of pressure and it manifests itself in strange ways sometimes, she said, adding, “But I have a really good support system.” I think my strongest support system is my sister. She was also an assistant director on the series. So it worked out in a way that I have outlets where I can blow off some steam. When it comes to her personal life, the actor shared that she is in a safe space and knows how to put her work aside before returning to her husband. But I'm not that person who's going to constantly put that much pressure on it. Yes, I want to prove myself; but today I'm also a realist in that sense, she said, wondering how many people's opinions she can shape or control. Here she shared that she wants to do many things and would like everyone to like Alamzeb (her character). “But, at the end of the day, there are going to be people who have to say what they have to say,” Sharmin said at the time. Getting Hate for the Constitution Sharmin made her OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. His performance was criticized by some social media users. A user wrote: I just finished watching Heeramandi. Sharmin Sehgal got too much screen time for her terrible acting skills. She can't act at all. Bad diction as well as his lack of expressions spoiled the whole experience. » Another commented: I think this web series was designed to extract large payments from Netflix and a recovery ramp for Sharmin. In fact, Sharmin had to disable comments on her Instagram account to counter the excessive hatred and criticism on social media. Learn more about Sharmin Sharmin is Sanjay's niece who assisted him in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She was also an assistant director on Omung Kumar's Priyanka Chopra sports biopic, Mary Kom (2014). She made her acting debut with Bhansali's production Malaal. (Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal gets married to Aman Mehta, shares photos. See here)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/heeramandi-actor-sharmin-segals-throwback-reaction-to-criticism-people-will-say-what-they-have-to-say-101715325237265.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos