Health
New respiratory vaccine launched in Scotland
A new vaccination programme aimed at protecting newborns and the elderly from a dangerous respiratory disease has now begun in Scotland.
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccination programme begins on Monday morning and is due to be offered in the rest of the UK from September.
RSV infections are common and highly contagious, affecting the respiratory system and potentially causing severe illness in vulnerable groups such as infants and the elderly.
It is a leading cause of emergency respiratory hospitalization in infants.
According to Public Health Scotland, more than 1,500 babies under one year old and more than 500 people aged 75 and over were hospitalised with RSV infection in 2022-23.
Across the UK, between 25 and 30 infant deaths occur each year.
Although symptoms are often mild, the infection spreads easily, and 90% of children become infected within the first two years of life.
“Jumping at the opportunity”
Ailee Smith, from Aberdeen, is a mother of two and knows from first-hand experience how devastating RSV can be for babies.
Her two-year-old son developed an infection but no complications, but her newborn son Leo developed a fever shortly thereafter.
“I contacted NHS24 and they told me to take him straight away,” she said.
“I ran some tests and they came back positive for RSV and a UTI (urinary tract infection).”
Between the third and fifth day after infection, he had difficulty breathing.
“It was hard to watch because there was very little we could do apart from managing the symptoms.
“He couldn't eat and had to be fed through a tube.
“We tried to get him to sleep during that time but he was coughing so much it was very painful. It felt like he was choking.”
Airey said caring for an unwell baby had been difficult, especially as she was still recovering from a C-section.
“My husband and I would take turns, but I did most of the work.
“My son had just been born, I had no plans, and I was feeling really sick, so I spent all night at the hospital.
“We were exhausted and emotional.”
“In terms of the fact that there is now a vaccine for pregnant women, if I was in that position again, I would jump at the opportunity,” she said.
“It was a really tough experience. I would give anything to not have to go through that.”
Winter pressures on the NHS
The vaccine is being administered on advice from the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The vaccine is being offered to women from 28 weeks of pregnancy onwards to protect newborns, and also as a one-off catch-up shot to women over 75 and people aged 75 to 79.
Dr Sam Gebrehewet, head of immunisation and vaccination at Public Health Scotland, said: “RSV infection can be very serious in more vulnerable people, such as newborns, infants and older people.”
“If you're eligible, getting vaccinated is the best and easiest thing you can do to protect yourself and your newborn from RSV.”
Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said an early start to the vaccination programme could ease the winter strain on the NHS.
He added: “It is equally important that people aged 75 to 79 receive this vaccination.”
What are the symptoms of RSV infection?
Symptoms of RSV infection usually begin within a few days of infection.
According to the NHSMost people experience only flu-like symptoms, including:
- Runny or stuffy nose
- sneeze
- cough
- Fatigue
- high temperature
Babies with RSV infection may be irritable and may feed less than usual.
If RSV causes a more serious infection (such as bronchiolitis), you may also experience the following symptoms:
- Worsening cough
- Breathing becomes faster or the time between breaths becomes longer
- Difficulty eating or feeding
- Breath sounds (wheezing)
