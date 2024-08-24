Health
Eating two slices of ham a day may increase your risk by 15%
- A large study has found a link between red and processed meat and type 2 diabetes.
- People who ate these meats were at increased risk of developing the disease.
- This could be due to a number of factors, including high saturated fats and preservatives.
- Plant-based foods and fish can be healthier alternatives to red and processed meats.
The team also looked at poultry, but it was unclear whether poultry posed an increased risk to people.
Type 2 diabetes This is a disease in which blood sugar levels become too high. Insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance is when your body doesn't have enough insulin or can't use insulin properly, which prevents your cells from taking up glucose (blood sugar) for energy.
It can lead to a variety of health problems, especially if left untreated. This includes damage to nerves and blood vessels, and the associated damage to various organs and body parts.
The authors write that reducing intake of red and processed meat may be beneficial in reducing the incidence of type 2 diabetes.
To conduct the study, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge analysed 31 individual studies from 20 countries.
A total of approximately 1.97 million people were included in the study, of whom 107,271 were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during the 10-year follow-up period.
A study into people's eating habits found that people who eat about 50 grams of processed meat per day (equivalent to two slices of ham) had a 15% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes within the next 10 years.
They also found that eating 100 grams of unprocessed red meat each day (the equivalent of a small steak) was associated with a 10% higher risk.
Eating 100 grams of chicken per day was also associated with an 8% increased risk, but this association weakened in further analyses using different assumptions.
Dr. Silvana ObiciChief of the Endocrinology Department Stony Brook School of Medicine Commenting on the findings, interim medical director of the Stony Brook University Hospital Diabetes Center, who was not involved in the study, said: “This is an important study that confirms the association between higher red and processed meat intake and increased risk of type 2 diabetes through a more comprehensive analysis of a large, previously studied cohort.”
But Obici cautioned that a statistical association does not necessarily mean causation.
“Furthermore, cooking methods such as deep frying and browning meat at high temperatures can produce by-products that are well known to affect glucose metabolism (e.g.
Jennifer Pariana registered dietitian. HoodesIn addition, processed meat contains high levels of Saturated fatsPreservatives such as sodium and nitrates are said to cause insulin resistance.
“especially,
Parian said the effect of red meat on gut bacteria may also be a factor. Alistipes Tea Bacteria
“In addition, red meat is rich in heme iron, Oxidative stress Inflammation is both
Parian suggested some alternatives to red and processed meat that may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.
First, plant protein. beanslentils, ChickpeasTofu is rich in protein fiber“You can get a healthy diet and essential nutrients without the high levels of saturated fat found in meat,” she said.
Science says that vegetarian and vegan diets
She likes curried chickpea salad with mayonnaise, curry powder and red onion. celeryDry cranberry A delicious alternative to processed meats.
Smoked tofu's smoky flavor and meaty texture can also help satisfy your meat cravings.
Also, fish, especially salmon, sardineFish such as salmon, lamb, and mackerel can be a tasty alternative to other meats, and are rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, she says.
“I buy frozen salmon and cook it at home frozen in flakes. Air Fryer“If you have leftover salmon, you can make a sandwich or wrap to eat later,” Parian says.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
