When should you plan to get COVID, influenza, or RSV vaccines? Get started now





Aug. 23, 2024 — Never mind that it's still hot and there's still a month until fall begins, the CDC and FDA said this week that it's time to start thinking about fall virus prevention measures. That means planning for vaccinations. COVID-19, influenza And for some people, RSV (RSVRecent trends include: On Thursday, the FDA granted an updated emergency use authorization for the mRNA. COVID-19 Vaccines From Moderna and Pfizer.

“Make a plan to get the most up-to-date vaccine,” Director Mandy Cohen said at a CDC briefing Friday. [for COVID and flu] “We expect the virus to spread in September or October, ahead of an expected increase in both viruses this winter.”

Officials also announced they would reinstate free at-home COVID testing, with the program set to resume in late September.

To increase vaccination rates, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has launched a public education campaign called “Reduce Your Risk, Do More.”

For people who are fearful of vaccine side effects, a new Stanford University study finds that having a positive mindset before getting vaccinated can help reduce side effects and boost your immunity. How bad will this winter's respiratory virus season be? The CDC predicts that this winter's respiratory virus season will be similar to or worse than last year's, Cohen said. But that projection incorporates a lot of assumptions, she added. COVID-19 Authorization This season's Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are monovalent vaccines that target the KP.2 Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the FDA said, and have been updated to more specifically target the variants currently circulating. Previously, the FDA had recommended in June that vaccine manufacturers make vaccines against the JN.1 strain, but as more information became available, the FDA told manufacturers that the KP.2 strain was their priority target. The KP.2 variant is a descendant of the JN.1 variant, also known as the FLiRT variant. Asked about Novavax's COVID vaccine, which has not yet received renewed authorization, Peter Marks, MD, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “I can't talk about pending applications.”

Who needs which vaccine? Cohen said everyone 6 months of age and older should have an up-to-date flu vaccine and an up-to-date COVID vaccine. The number of doses of the COVID vaccine you receive will depend on your age and how many doses you have received previously. If they haven't been vaccinated, children 6 months to 4 years old can receive three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Previously vaccinated people ages 6 months to 4 years old can receive one or two doses of the updated Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The timing and number of doses will depend on which vaccine they received previously.

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, regardless of whether they have received a previous vaccination. The renewed dose must be given at least two months after the last dose of a COVID vaccine.

Anyone aged 12 and over can get one dose of either vaccine, with a two-month gap since their last dose of any COVID vaccine. Recommendations Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Cohen said getting the vaccine has been simplified. Last year, the CDC said all adults 60 and older could get the vaccine if they talked to their doctor. Now, all adults 75 and older are encouraged to get the one-dose vaccine for now. People between 60 and 74 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk are also encouraged to get the shot. People who got the vaccine last year do not need to get it this year. This is not an annual vaccine. Maternal RSV vaccination is also recommended between the 32nd and 36th weeks of pregnancy to protect your baby. Free at-home testing resumes Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, said up to four free at-home COVID tests will be available to order online at Covidtests.gov starting in late September. The test will be able to detect currently circulating COVID-19 strains, she said. “Reducing risk and achieving more” Jeff Nesbitt, deputy secretary of public affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the new public health campaign is aimed at increasing vaccination rates. The campaign, called “Less Risk, More”, touts the benefits of getting vaccinated, keeping people healthy and enabling them to work, socialise and interact with their families. The messages will be delivered across television, radio, print, social media and digital platforms.

The primary target population is the elderly, who are at high risk of contracting the virus. Dealing with Resistance As of May, only 22.5% of adults were up-to-date Latest COVID vaccine, According to the CDC. “In general, people are more receptive to the flu shot. [than the COVID vaccine]” says Theresa L. Robbins, MD, a family physician in Columbus, Indiana, and board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Less severe infections are also a factor, she said: “I've heard a lot of people say, 'I got it this summer, and it wasn't that bad.'” She explains to them the reasons why they should get vaccinated, including to protect the elderly and others who are more vulnerable. To motivate people to get the COVID vaccine, it's important to not only provide them with information but also to make them comfortable with the decision, said William Schaffner, M.D., a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Both the brain and the heart influence decisions, he said. He says to those hesitant to get the shot: “The vaccine is incredibly safe and incredibly effective at preventing severe disease. It keeps you out of hospitalization. The vaccine doesn't prevent all mild infections, but if the vaccine keeps you out of hospitalization, as I often say, 'What's wrong with that?'” But people don't make decisions based on information alone, he said. “It's about how you feel about something,” he said, and that requires the satisfaction of knowing you're contributing to not just your own health but the health of your community. A positive mindset approach When it comes to vaccine side effects, mindset matters, says Alia Krum, PhD, an associate professor of psychology at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She and her colleagues Found Having what she calls an ideal mindset is associated with a better immune response. The researchers analyzed 363 people, asking them how they felt about potential side effects of the vaccine and measuring their antibody responses. “The ideal idea is that the vaccine is effective, our bodies respond to it, and, most importantly, any side effects associated with the vaccine are a sign that the vaccine is working and our bodies are responding well.”

logistics Officials said it's OK to get both the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time. Some experts recommend getting one shot in each arm, but it's fine to get both in the same arm, as Schaffner did, and you can also ask your health care provider to give you the shots in the same arm, spaced apart a little at a time, he said. He said the RSV vaccine can be given at the same time as the COVID or flu vaccine, or it can be given again a few weeks later. The COVID vaccine is available free of charge to most adults living in the United States through private health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. Those who do not have insurance can get the vaccine. Bridge ProgramBut it will end this month. CDC officials said they have secured an additional $62 million in funding to provide the vaccine for free, so they will continue to be able to provide it for free. Cohen urged uninsured people to contact their state or local health departments or Federally Qualified Health Centers.

