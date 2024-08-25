5 creative activities to boost your brain power and improve your memory





Just like the body, the brain needs training to function efficiently and prevent neuronal aging and degeneration. Brain Health Our penchant for a sedentary lifestyle and lack of self-care has led to an increase in the importance of mental illness. According to a study published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal, one in two people worldwide will develop a mental illness in their lifetime. This large-scale study was carried out by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the University of Queensland. How creative activities improve brain function

Many studies have shown that creative expression, such as painting or other arts, learning a musical instrument, writing expressive or autobiographical writing, and learning a language, Cognitive function . In our busy daily lives, it is crucial to keep the brain stimulated and make learning an integral part of life. In an age of artificial intelligence that provides instant answers to any question, brain health can suffer especially if there are not enough opportunities for problem solving and creative thinking. Here are 5 creative activities to boost your brain power.

Learn new skills

Learning a new skill, like playing an instrument or learning to paint, promotes brain health by engaging in complex, novel tasks on a daily basis. Challenging the brain to learn something new creates changes in the nervous system, brain function, and neurochemistry. Learn new skills Hobbies like photography, cooking, driving, reading, writing, etc. make people open to new experiences and learning. Play games and sports

Playing games like video games, chess, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles etc stimulates the brain and improves cognitive functioning, playing sports like badminton, tennis, football, table tennis or going to the gym improves concentration and speeds up thinking. listen to music

listen to music Music is not only brain-activating, but also entertainment. Music acts on the prefrontal and occipital lobes of the brain, increasing brain efficiency and sustained attention. Listening to music is also effective in treating depression, anxiety and depression. Neurological disorders . Yoga and meditation

Regular yoga and meditation practice has an incredible effect on cognitive performance. Yoga creates new connections in brain cells and changes the structure and function of the brain, which in turn improves learning and memory. According to Harvard Health, yoga strengthens parts of the brain that play key roles in memory, attention, cognition, thinking, and language. Social

Social Socializing also improves brain performance by stimulating attention and memory and strengthening neural networks. Going out and meeting people activates areas of the brain that aren't exercised in non-social situations. When we socialize, we engage in discussions, laugh, play games, all of which can improve cognitive function. Yoga poses to relieve neck pain and improve mobility

