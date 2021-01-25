Studies show that exercise can fight chronic inflammation-ANI





Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): While regular exercise has many health benefits, did you know that exercising muscles itself can combat chronic inflammation?

According to a recent study led by a biomedical engineer at Duke University, human muscle has the innate ability to prevent the harmful effects of chronic inflammation when exercising.

The results of the study were published in the journal “Science Advances” on January 22nd. This discovery was made possible by the use of laboratory-grown and designed human muscles, demonstrating the potential power of this type of platform in such research activities.

Nenad Versac, a professor of biomedical engineering at Duke, said:

“Our designed muscle platform is modular, which means that different types of cells and tissue components can be combined and combined as needed. But in this case, all muscle cells are uniquely anti-inflammatory. It turns out that it can work. “Versac added.

Inflammation is neither good nor bad in nature. When the body is injured, the first low-level inflammatory response removes debris and helps rebuild the tissue. It also overreacts the immune system, causing an inflammatory response, causing damage like the often deadly cytokine storms caused by some cases of COVID-19. And there are diseases that cause chronic inflammation, such as rheumatoid arthritis and sarcopenia, which can waste muscle and reduce contractile capacity.

Of the many molecules that can cause inflammation, one pro-inflammatory molecule, especially interferon gamma, is associated with various types of muscle wasting and dysfunction. Previous studies in humans and animals have shown that exercise generally helps reduce the effects of inflammation, but muscle cells, not to mention how they interact with certain unpleasant molecules such as interferon. It was difficult to distinguish what role it played. gamma.

“We know that chronic inflammatory diseases cause muscle atrophy, but we wanted to see if the same thing happened to human muscles grown in Petri dishes,” said a postdoctoral fellow at the Versac Institute. Zhaowei Chen, the lead author of the paper, said. ..

“Not only did we confirm that interferon gamma functions primarily through specific signaling pathways, but also that motile muscle cells counteract this pro-inflammatory signaling directly, regardless of the presence of other cell types or tissues. I’ve also shown that I can do it, “Chen added.

To prove that muscle alone can block the destructive power of interferon gamma, Bursac and Chen turned to an artificial muscle platform that the institute has been developing for nearly a decade. They first grew functional human skeletal muscle that contracts in Petri dishes, and since then the lab has improved the process by adding immune and stem cell reservoirs to the recipe.

In the current study, researchers took muscles grown in these fully functional laboratories and soaked them in relatively high levels of interferon gamma for 7 days to mimic the effects of long-term chronic inflammation. As expected, the muscles became smaller and lost much of their power.

The researchers then applied interferon gamma again, but this time also put the muscles into a simulated exercise regime by stimulating the muscles with a pair of electrodes. They expected this procedure to induce some muscle growth, as shown in previous studies, but were surprised to find that it almost completely prevented the effects of chronic inflammation. I did.

They then found that two drugs, tofacitinib and baricitinib, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis in which simulated movement blocks specific molecular pathways in muscle cells and blocks the same pathway, have the same anti-inflammatory effect. I showed that I was there.

“When exercising, the muscle cells themselves were directly opposed to the pro-inflammatory signals evoked by interferon gamma, which we didn’t expect to happen,” Bursac said. Stated. (ANI) Disclaimer: The views expressed in the above article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise noted, the author writes with his / her personal abilities. They are not intended and should not be considered to represent any institution or institution’s official ideas, attitudes, or policies.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos