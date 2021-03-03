Find Recommended Active Interventions, Studies to Prevent Childhood Diabetes





Type 2 diabetes, once considered an adult disease, is causing more and more health complications among young Americans. Research reviews suggest that physicians should work to prevent childhood diabetes more actively. The results of the review were published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine. Prevention is very important as there are few treatment options available for pediatric type 2 diabetes. To improve health, the authors of the paper are that doctors perform regular screening of children and adolescents, adopt high levels of suspicion, and are at risk of prediabetes and often type 2 diabetes early and often. We encourage you to intervene in families with children. “Children’s type 2 diabetes is more progressive and aggressive than adult-onset type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Jay H. Schbrook, a professor and diabetologist at the University of Turo California Osteopathy Medical College. .. “Children need our help, and we haven’t sounded a big enough alarm.” Risk factor The metabolism of young people is different from that of adults. The liver does not remove insulin at the same rate, and young people experience a more rapid decline in b-cell function. That is, they lose the ability to produce enough insulin faster than adults. Diabetes is a significant risk for young people suffering from weight. Excessive weight can lead to insulin resistance, a turning point in the disease. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a national survey published in 2018 and 2020, the obesity rate in adolescents was 18.5%, and prediabetes was found in 18% of adolescents. “It’s no coincidence that the rates of obesity and prediabetes in adolescents are about the same,” said Dr. Shubrook. Disease management Childhood obesity is a complex problem that goes beyond the health behavior of children. The American Diabetes Association recommends that food insecurity, housing instability, and potential financial limitations be considered when planning to work with family members to manage their illness. Stress, isolation, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and eating disorders should be screened during the evaluation and treatment process. “The best chance to delay the youth diabetes epidemic is for physicians to identify young people at risk and provide early intervention to highlight family-based preventative lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Shubrook. .. “Osteopathic principles and practices that incorporate the patient’s environmental, social and lifestyle factors into care support this process.” Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

