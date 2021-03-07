Health
Saskatchewan reports death from COVID-19, the youngest in the state
Saskatchewan state officials say residents under the age of 19 are in the category COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Died.
Residents came from the northwestern region of the state. According to state data updated on Sunday, this is the first resident to die in the youngest age category.
A second resident in his 40s who tested positive for COVID-19 from the northwestern end also died.
There are 116 new novels Coronavirus State infectious disease.
Regina reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saskatoon 19 new cases.
The remaining cases are in the far northwest (6), far north center (1), far northeast (3), northwest (6), north center (8), central west (2), and central east (8). ), Southwest (2), South Central (5), Southeast (6) Zones.
One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Regina Zone.
Across Saskatchewan, 1,518 cases are considered active.
The 7-day average for new daily cases is 152 or 12.4 new cases per 100,000.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined since Saturday, with 136 hospitalized. There are 22 people in the intensive care unit.
On Saturday, 1,428 COVID-19 vaccines were administered throughout the state.
Saskatoon reported the maximum dose given at 522. The remaining doses were administered in the northwest (388), north-central (226), and Regina (292).
7,020 Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Saskatoon and Regina on Tuesday and will be evenly divided into both cities. On Wednesday, North Battleford will receive 4,680 doses, Yorkton will receive 1,170 doses, and Prince Albert will also receive 1,170 doses.
Currently, a total of 91,884 vaccines are being administered in the state.
