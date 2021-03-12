Health
The death toll in Saskatchewan is 404.77 more coronavirus mutations in Regina
Saskatchewan CoronavirusTo commemorate the first anniversary of the first reported case in the state, the number of associated deaths increased by 3 to 404.
According to a press release, the two recently deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to be in their 70s in Regina and the South Central Zone. Others were reported to be in their 50s and in Saskatoon.
According to the state government on Friday, the overall total number of infections in Saskatchewan is currently 30,369, with 176 new cases. The new 7-day average for daily cases has decreased from 139 to 134 daily.
Health officials have called on Regina people to take additional precautions as community infections of the mutant (VoC) of concern are increasing.
A total of 62 confirmed cases of B1.1.7, first discovered in the United Kingdom, have already been previously reported in the Regina region.
Top Saskatchewan doctors say all COVID-19 test samples need to be screened for variants of concern
Authorities recommend the following to people in the Regina area:
- People over the age of 50 should consider not increasing the household bubble to include 2-3 households of up to 10. They should consider staying in their current household only.
- Limit travel and shopping to essential purposes only.
- Even the mildest symptoms are at home. If you come into contact with someone with mild symptoms, stay home.
- Test whether a person is symptomatic or exposed to a symptomatic person.And
- In public places, keep a physical distance, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask.
According to the press release, public health will closely monitor the situation over the next few days and take additional steps if the number of confirmed positive VoC cases does not begin to decline.
State hospitals currently provide care to 129 patients with COVID-19 — 102 inpatients and 27 in intensive care. Reported hospitalizations have not fallen below 130 since December 2020.
According to a press release, there are currently 1,437 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is the total number of cases minus recovery and death.
According to state health officials, the number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased to a total of 28,528 after 131 recovery.
According to the press release, 2,990 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. To date, 605,982 tests have been conducted in the state.
Starting Saturday, March 13th, at 8am, the SHA Reservation System will expand COVID-19 vaccine reservation options to include individuals over the age of 76.
Symptoms You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..
To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.
