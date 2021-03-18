AstraZeneca vaccine is ineffective against S. African variants

March 18, 2021-Researchers prove that double-dose AstraZeneca vaccine is ineffective against mild to moderate infections caused by the first coronavirus mutant found in South Africa It is said that it was done.

Scientists at the South African Medical Research Council’s Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Analysis Research Unit have found that the vaccine is 10.4% effective overall against a variant known as B.1.351. New England Journal of Medicine..

The AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 750 participants and 19 developed mild to moderate COVID-19. Placebo was administered to 717 participants and 23 developed symptoms. According to NEJM, of the 42 people who developed the condition, 39 were due to B.1.351.

“The study found that two doses of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine were ineffective against the B.1.351 mutant in the prevention of mild to moderate COVID-19,” the study said. I will.

None of those 42 needed to be hospitalized. The researchers said it could not be concluded whether the vaccine would be effective in severe cases because nothing happened. This may be because participants with a median age of 30 were relatively young.

South Africa has stopped using AstraZeneca vaccine In the February report, little protection was provided for B.1.351. South Africa has switched to Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to immunize health care workers.

Studies show that Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines Doesn’t work Against the coronavirus mutant first discovered in South Africa, against the predominant virus strain first seen in the United Kingdom.

The first subspecies detected in South Africa last fall are currently reported in several countries.The· CDC In the United States, as of Wednesday, 142 cases were found in 25 states or US jurisdictions.

By comparison, 4,686 cases of the first subspecies found in the United Kingdom and 27 cases of the first subspecies found in Brazil have been reported in the United States.