World Sleep Day 2021: How important is a good night’s sleep for overall health?





Get 7-9 hours sleep Essential for your overall well-being. “Currently, about 35 percent of people are unable to sleep soundly due to stress and busy schedules. This, in turn, tends to affect their health,” said ACI Kambara Hill Hospital’s Sleep Dentistry. Dr. Satish Bhalgat, a specialist dentist, said. Read to find out why a good night’s sleep is a need for time on World Sleep Day, which is observed on March 19th each year. sleep Is an important function of calming and purifying the body, and makes you feel energetic, fresh and careful.

Lack of sleep causes cognitive impairment and prevents the brain from functioning properly. It makes you feel moody and frustrated. In addition, fluctuations in blood pressure, the possibility of stroke and heart disease, obesity (weight gain), and elevated blood sugar levels. “In addition, you will be shocked to learn that poor sleep habits can lead to depression. People with insomnia may have anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Bhalgat. I will. Also, lack of sleep can lead to an increase inflammation In the body. Problems such as not recognizing the emotions and expressions of others can also occur due to poor sleep habits. Are you sleeping well? (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) What are the benefits of good sleep? * Sleep is beneficial to heart health and reduces the chances of a heart attack or stroke.

* Sleep is essential not only for your physical well-being, but also for your mental well-being. A good sleep routine can help you tackle depression, stress, and even inflammation. It also enhances the functioning of your immune system.

* It can refresh you and help you focus on your work. This will increase your productivity. It can help enhance your memory. So you can do this better and remember them too.

* Reduces the risk of road and work related accidents.

* You will be shocked to learn that the appetite-regulating hormones ghrelin and leptin can be confusing due to lack of sleep. Therefore, a 7-9 hour deep sleep will help you fight the bulge. Important tips for a good night’s sleep * Keep in good condition Sleep routine.. Follow a regular sleep and wake-up schedule, even on weekends.

* Exercise every day, but not before hitting the bag.

* Avoid caffeine and alcohol later in the day as they are known as sleep stealers.

* Do not watch TV or use a mobile phone (blue screen) about 1 hour before going to bed.

* Set an appropriate room temperature and make sure the bedroom is dark and quiet.

"If you have sleep problems, consult a sleep specialist, sleep dentist, ENT surgeon, or pulmonologist and take the HST (Home Sleep Test) to have sleep apnea or other sleep apnea. Please understand if, "says Dr. Bhalgat.

