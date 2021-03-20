A little stress may be good for you, says a new study

In our lives, stress is a universal human experience that almost everyone treats from time to time.Recent research results suggest that some people do more than just report emotions No stress Not only at all, there can be downsides to not experiencing stress.

Researchers have found that those who report not experiencing stressors are more likely to experience better daily well-being and less chronic health. However, they were also likely to have lower cognitive function.

David M Almeida, a professor of human development and family studies at Pennsylvania State University, suggests that despite the inconvenience, small daily stressors can benefit the brain. Stated.

“Experience stressors can give you the opportunity to solve problems, such as repairing a computer that suddenly fails before an important zoom meeting,” said Almeida. “Therefore, experiencing these stressors may not be fun, but it can force you to solve problems. This is especially true for cognitive function as we grow older. It may actually be good. “

According to researchers, many studies to date have associated stress with the greater risk of many negative consequences, such as chronic illness and worse emotional well-being. However, Almeida said that while it may make sense to believe that the less stress someone experiences, the healthier they are, few studies have investigated that assumption.

“There was always the assumption that stress was bad,” Almeida said. “What about those who take me a step back and report no stress? My previous job focused on those with high and low levels of stress, but I doubt what it would be like without stress. It never happened. Are they the healthiest of all? “

The researchers used data from 2,711 participants in the study. Prior to the start of the study, participants completed a short cognitive test. Participants were then interviewed every night for eight consecutive nights to answer questions about their mood, chronic symptoms, physical symptoms such as headache, cough, and sore throat, and their behavior during the day.

Participants also reported the number of stressors, such as disagreements with friends and family and problems at work, and the number of positive experiences, such as sharing laughter with someone at home or at work, experienced in the last 24 hours. Did.

After analyzing the data, researchers found that about 10% of participants, who did not report stressors throughout the study, seemed to benefit. These participants became chronically healthy and less likely to experience a better mood throughout the day.

However, those who did not report stressors also had poor cognitive test performance, with a difference equivalent to more than eight years of aging. In addition, they were also less likely to report giving or receiving emotional support and were less likely to experience the positive things that are happening throughout the day.

“I think there is an assumption that negative and positive events are the exact opposite of these, but in reality they are correlated,” Almeida said. “But in reality, people who are busy and have a fulfilling life when they experience small stressors every day, such as arguing with someone, having a computer malfunction, or getting caught in a traffic jam. I think it’s a landmark. It’s just an indicator of how stressful you are in your life. “

Almeida said findings recently published in the journal Emotion suggest that avoiding stress may not be as important as changing the way stress is dealt with.

“Stressors are an event that creates challenges in our lives,” Almeida said. “And I think experiencing a stressor is part of life. It may have potential benefits. The important thing is how people react to stressors. Upset and worried. Responding to stressors by doing is less healthy than the number of stressors you encounter. ”

