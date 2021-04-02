Prescott YMCA “April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month”

Audible story brought by TG Magazine, the latest print voice in Prescott Valley.

Each year, 60,000 new Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), and more than 1 million Americans are currently suffering from neurodegenerative disease. People with PD, commonly known for exercise and exercise-related symptoms, are often strongly affected by non-exercise symptoms such as anosmia, depression, sleep behavior disorder, loss of smell, and cognitive impairment. There is.

The prevalence of this disease is expected to increase significantly over the next 20 years due to the aging of the population. Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are drugs and treatments that can coexist well with PD. “Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $ 368 million in Parkinson’s disease research and clinical care,” said John L. Rail, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation. “Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month emphasizes the importance of continuing to work together to fund research, care and resources so that one day we can live in a world free of Parkinson’s disease. “Maryburn, YMCA Health and Wellness Director, said: “We can help our communities by raising awareness of the tools that the Parkinson’s Foundation provides to empower people with PD and their loved ones.”

Prescott YMCA staff are eligible to teach a new Parkinson’s Disease Recovery (PWR) class. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:10 pm in the main fitness studio. The Exercise 4 BrainChange model provides the basics of motor science, motor control, and motor learning to enable people with Parkinson’s disease to exercise in ways that optimize brain health (neuroprotection) and brain changes (neuroplasticity). A translation of Dr. Farley in clinical research. And function. This class focuses on tackling stiffness, bradykinesia, coordination disorder, and automatism, in addition to daily movement, walking, reaching, balancing, and a combination of physical and cognitive tasks. Participants will learn how to use the facial and neck muscles to delay the onset of Parkinson’s disease.

“Health isn’t just about preventing illness, it’s about giving you the ability to enjoy your daily life to the fullest,” said Mary Burn, director of health and wellness at YMCA.

About the Parkinson’s Foundation

The Parkinson’s Foundation improves the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research into treatment. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of the global Parkinson’s disease community. For more information, please visit: www.parkinson.org Alternatively, call (800) 4PDINFO (473-4636). Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated 1 million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease, and the 14th leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with progressive loss of motor control (eg, resting tremors or tremors and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (eg, depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

For more information on the Wellness Recovery Program or other fitness programs, please visit: prescottymca.org Alternatively, call Mary Burn (928-445-7221), Director of Health & Wellness, or [email protected]..

About James Family Prescott YMCA

James Family Prescott YMCA is a community within a community that serves diverse people in the Quad City area. The YMCA exists as a major non-profit organization to strengthen the foundation of the community. Since 1974, the YMCA has served the local communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Dewey / Humboldt, offering more than 60 health, wellness and community programs within four building facilities.

The YMCA is dedicated to providing affordable programs and services that benefit people of all incomes and backgrounds. Thanks to the generous support of those who donate to the Y’s Annual Campaign and other fundraising events, financial assistance is also provided to those who cannot afford to pay the full amount and are not eligible for assistance.

The YMCA aims to provide each member with every opportunity to reach farther and improve their lives and the lives of those around them. YMCA’s goal is to promote positive and lasting social change through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information, please visit: www.prescottymca.org.

About Y

Y is one of the leading non-profit organizations in the United States that strengthens communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. 2,700 Ys across the United States engage 22 million men, women and children, regardless of age, income or background, fostering the potential of children and teens and improving national health and well-being , Giving back and supporting neighbors. Established in more than 10,000 communities, Y has a long-standing relationship and physical presence to not only promise, but also bring about lasting personal and social change. ymca.net

MIND BODY SOUL section is made possible by Somebut Medical CenterQuad Cities is the only specialized clinic based in Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley, Arizona.