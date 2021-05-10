Ibuprofen, a similar analgesic, does not increase the risk of COVID patients-consumer health news





Monday, May 10, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen does not make COVID-19 worse or fatal. When the pandemic began, doctors discussed whether NSAIDs increase the severity of COVID-19, but the study reports that the use of NSAIDs is safe. Common NSAIDs include Advil (ibuprofen) and Aleve (naproxen). In this study, 30% of more than 4,200 patients who took NSAIDs before admission died, and 31% of 68,000 patients who did not take NSAIDs died. Researchers found that taking NSAIDs did not increase mortality in patients with arthritis. The report was published in the journal on May 7th. Lancet rheumatology.. “NSAIDs are commonly used to treat people around the world, from mild pain and pain to chronic illnesses such as arthritis and cardiovascular disease. Many people are able to carry out their daily work. It depends on NSAIDs. Activities. ” Ewen Harrison, lead author of St. John’s Land, Scotland, said. “When the pandemic started over a year ago, we needed to make sure that these common drugs didn’t have bad consequences for people with COVID-19,” Harrison said in a journal news release. .. “There is clear evidence that NSAIDs can be safely used in patients with COVID-19, which gives both clinicians and patients the peace of mind that they can continue to use them as they did before the pandemic began. Should be brought to. “ Also, people who take NSAIDs are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, require invasive or non-invasive ventilation, and require oxygen than those who did not take these drugs. Harrison and his team say it’s low. Although it is not clear whether the findings apply to other countries where other NSAIDs are used more frequently, analysis suggests that NSAIDs other than ibuprofen are also safe. More studies and clinical trials may help find out if NSAIDs are safe in different populations and if their anti-inflammatory effects have any effect on patients with COVID-19. They added. For more information For more information on COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Source: Lancet Rheumatoid arthritis, News Release, May 7, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos