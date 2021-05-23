Skin Cancer Surveillance-Why You Should Do It

Rising temperatures last weekend seemed to mark the beginning of summer in central Illinois. I look forward to spending more time outside, but I would also like to revisit the sunscreen topic, noting the negative effects of overexposure to UV rays.

Let’s face it – the skin is the largest organ and skin cancer is the most common cancer. One in five Americans (one in three Caucasians) develops skin cancer in our lifetime. More than 5 million skin cancers are diagnosed each year in this country. Every 6 seconds, cancerous spots are found on someone’s skin.

Natural and artificial UV exposure is the greatest risk factor for skin cancer. Children are particularly vulnerable because a single blistering tan in childhood can increase the risk of developing skin cancer in adulthood by as much as 50%. Don’t agree with the myth that tan beds are safer than sunlight, as tans can lead to skin cancer, whether you’re lying on the beach or going to a tan salon. A single tanning session can increase your risk of skin cancer by 20-70%. The incidence of skin cancer has steadily increased over the past few decades, especially among young women, who are the main patrons of tanning salons.

Fair-skinned, blonde or red-haired people are more likely to get skin cancer, but dark-skinned people are not completely at risk. Melanin is a substance produced by skin cells to provide pigmentation and provides some protection by absorbing and scattering UV energy. Colored skin cancer, on the other hand, is often diagnosed later because it is less noticeable and can be more difficult and fatal to treat.

Skin cancer is insidious because it is not as heavy as other cancer diagnoses. Doctors may start diagnosing skin cancer with words such as “benign,” “non-life-threatening,” and “not malignant,” to reassure them, which often confuses patients. I will. 90% of all skin cancers are localized and, like all cancers, can be completely removed surgically, but skin cancers invade deeper tissues and into other parts of the body. It may spread. Median survival for patients with metastatic skin cancer ranges from 5 months (melanoma) to 2-3 years (basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma).

Because most skin cancers occur in exposed areas (face, neck, arms, etc.), unchecked growth can also spoil the appearance and leave large holes and scars after treatment. In addition, recurrence of skin cancer is very common. Skin cancer is more likely to increase exponentially in the future.

We should tackle skin cancer with the same caution and caution as any other cancer. Early detection is key. The patient dismissed the lesion as a “wound,” “acne,” or “blemishes,” and missed the opportunity to diagnose and treat skin cancer while still in its infancy. Many choose to ignore the changes that are occurring on their skin, even after their spouse raises the flag.

We need to be comfortable and accustomed to our skin and learn to do regular self-examinations. The younger we are, the better when we start to see and notice. Warning signs of skin cancer include mole size, shape, and color changes, the appearance of new growth of the skin, unhealing pain, or spots of itching and bleeding that continue to recur. These guarantee an examination by your doctor, and it will probably refer you to a dermatologist.

If you have a history of skin cancer or a family history of melanoma, if you have large or irregular moles, or if you have multiple predecessors called photokeratosis (gray or pink scaly and unfriendly skin tags) If you have a melanoma, a dermatologist is recommended.

Remember that an ounce of prophylaxis is worth a pound of treatment. Take some time to plan your next outdoor activity and protect yourself. Use sunscreen, find shade, and wear light-shielding clothing when working outdoors or enjoying beautiful sunny days. And if you’re an indoor tan, we really urge you to rethink the long-term effects. Your skin will thank you!

Chin Yang and Kevin Parker are married and live in Springfield. Dr. Yang earned a medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and completed training at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is an anesthesiologist at the HSMS Medical Group. Parker has helped develop and manage public policy in various city and state governments across the country. He was previously Chief Information Officer of the Education Group for Innovation Technology, Illinois. This column is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Opinions are the opinions of the writer and do not represent the views of the employer.