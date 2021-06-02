Mutant mosquitoes carrying the “death gene” are released as “bioengineered” insects





Mutant mosquitoes carrying the “death gene” were released into the sky to prevent the disease from spreading to humans. In Florida Keys, USA, tens of thousands of genetically modified male insects mate with female Aedes aegypti, which carries the disease. Males do not chew, but carry a gene that kills female offspring in the early stages of larvae. The pilot project aims to wipe out generations of potential illness carriers. Scientists say that the usual methods of stopping the spread of mosquito disease are less effective due to resistance. However, critics have accused the program of being “used as a guinea pig in science fiction experiments,” the Times reported.





(Image: Getty Images)

“The release of genetically engineered mosquitoes puts Floridian, the environment and endangered species at risk,” said Dana Perls, Food and Technology Program Manager at Friends of the Earth. According to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, this species accounts for about 4% of the mosquito population in the area. But it is behind almost all mosquito-borne infections that are transmitted to humans in the area.





(Image: Getty Images / Johnner RF)

The district is leading the program. UK-based biotechnology company Oxitec produced eggs and sent them to the United States. Dr. Nathan Rose, who is responsible for the company’s regulatory issues, said: “These mosquitoes are a viable solution.” Florida Keys, a tropical island off the south coast of Florida, reported 65 local cases of dengue fever last year.





(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)





Want to send the latest shocking news and opinions from around the world directly to your inbox? Deliver the best royal scoops, crime dramas and breaking stories in your favorite daily star style. Our great newsletter gives you everything you need to know, from difficult news to the little charm you need every day. It will be dropped directly into your inbox and you can unsubscribe at any time. You can sign up Here – do not regret… Dr. Rose said it was the second time in 10 years that he had recorded a “significant” number of cases. According to, insects have previously been tested in Brazil, Panama, Malaysia and the Cayman Islands. Nature.. Researchers return eggs to three areas of the key in April, and it is expected that approximately 12,000 males will appear each week for 12 weeks. In the second phase of the program later this year, nearly 20 million mosquitoes will emerge over a 16-week period. Anthony James, a molecular biologist at the University of California, said it was a “big deal” for the company to be able to conduct tests in the United States.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos