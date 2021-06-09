Be careful of newly vaccinated travelers.Drug-resistant super bugs may be lurking in the intestines





Washington: Newly vaccinated Traveler If you enjoy traveling abroad, you may find drug-resistant bacteria. “ Super resistant bacteria According to a study by Genome Medicine, the vehicle is hooked in the intestines. Researchers in the United States and the Netherlands studying the effects of travel on bacteria in our stomach found that one-third of subjects traveling to Southeast Asia carry the bacterial gene. I was surprised Tolerant A “last resort” antibiotic for infectious diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis. “These findings strongly support the risk that international travel will spread antimicrobial resistance to the world.” University of Washington School of Medicine In St. Louis, co-author of a study published this week.

The team investigated the flights of 190 Dutch travelers before and after their trip to parts of the Netherlands. Africa And in Asia, foreign travelers were found to be “reservoirs and spreaders” of drug-resistant superbug. When travelers returned home, their stool test kits revealed a “significant amount” of antibiotic resistance (AMR) genes that did not respond to commonly used antibiotics. These drug-resistant “superbug” genes usually occur spontaneously over thousands of years when exposed to antibiotics produced by other bacteria in the environment. However, human abuse of antibiotics for medical and agricultural purposes is accelerating this process. The study warns that this trend threatens 70 years of progress in the treatment of bacterial-induced infections. Researchers have found that resistance genes are “destination-specific” and that certain types are localized to specific regions. They expressed the greatest concern in their studies of travelers returning from Southeast Asia with the mcr-1 gene, which resists the antibiotic colistin used when other medications fail. “It’s important to work on AMR in low-income countries with high resistivity and low public health funding,” said D’Souza. “This global approach not only helps each country, but may also benefit other countries by reducing the international spread of resistance genes.” The authors conclude that understanding how these genes spread will help international public health interventions, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The Impact of Biological Weapons or 5G? Seven Conspiracy Theories About Coronaviruses That Shock You The biggest humanitarian crisis The world stagnated due to the spread of the new coronavirus. The outbreak of COVID-19, with more than 471,794 positive cases and 21,297 deaths, is causing global panic. In addition to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, Italy, Iran and the United States are the worst victims. As the phrase suggests, the rumored factory is working overtime, saying “the street is talking.” Some skeptics and Tin Foil Hat owners speculate that there are many coronavirus conspiracy theories on the Internet. Here are some of the most chilling, eerie and horrifying conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19. Chinese cover-up Since the news about the coronavirus was picked up by the global media, speculation has spread that China’s communist government is trying to “hide” outbreaks and hide official figures. The fact that the Chinese government tried to curb the attempts of whistleblowers (whistleblowers and eight doctors) to warn the public about the pandemic is rather alarming and does not help their cause. It was. Rumors of China’s cover-up are unfounded, but only the famous prove prove prove, “no smoke, no fire.” Coronavirus predicted in the novel This theory is probably the most horrifying, and the spine is throbbing. Shortly after the outbreak news was reported, several users began to point out that a passage from Dean Koontz’s 1981 book The Eyes of Darkness eerily predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictures of passages from the book spread quickly, and netizens were surprised because the similarities were so strange that it was difficult to dismiss the evidence. To explain the background, this plot is centered around a mother trying to figure out what happened to her son after his mysterious disappearance during a camping trip. The boy was found to be detained in China, more specifically in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus. In the aisle, a person named Don Bee gives a description of a virus called “Wuhan-400” developed at the RDNA Institute outside Wuhan City. The research center “. This article gives intricate details about how viruses affect the human body. The horrifying accuracy of this 1981 book in predicting outbreaks and the similarity between the Wuhan-400 and the coronavirus are creepy to say the least. Is the coronavirus a biological weapon? The Internet is flooded with conspiracies about the coronavirus, and perhaps one of the most prominent was that the virus could be a biological weapon.according to AND Premium Report, A group of Canadian Chinese scientists accused of espionage and deprived of access to Canada’s National Institute of Microbiology (NML), known to be working on some of the most deadly pathogens I did. Allegations of “policy violations” have highlighted biological weapons programs in other countries, including China. Dr. Francis Boyle, the founder of the Bioweapons Act, also claims that “the coronavirus is an aggressive biological weapon with DNA genetic engineering.” Again, the claim that the coronavirus is a biological weapon is unfounded. Also read: Is your beard at risk of coronavirus? Origin of the seafood market? Scientists have been unable to determine the source of COVID-19, but speculation is widespread that the virus originated in the seafood market. This was substantiated by reports from Chinese health authorities and the World Health Organization that “most” cases were associated with the seafood market closed on January 1. However, online forum skeptics say the virus may have originated from the Wuhan Virology Institute, which has China’s only Level 4 biosafety lab (the highest level of labs studying the most deadly viruses). I share the suspicion that there is. The first prominent public supporter of the theory was US Senator Tom Cotton, who appeared on Fox News, claiming that the virus could actually have originated from the lab. Some netizens claim that this was an attempt to control the Chinese, but the claim is unfounded.

..





