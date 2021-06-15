8 Best Brain Foods to Improve Your Concentration and Memory

You pay attention to what you eat, you Regular exercise, And you don’t smoke.You do Take care of your heart, You avoid too much salt and added sugar in your diet, and how much you limit processed food You eatBut do you also take care of you Brain health??

June Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Recognition Month And it’s a wise time to focus on whether your diet helps keep the nogin as sharp as possible. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Plaques form in the brain, resulting in a gradual loss of cognitive ability and impaired functioning of daily activities.6 million people in America Alzheimer’s disease.. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia increased by 16%. In addition, 12% to 18% of people over the age of 60 live with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). MCI causes noticeable cognitive changes, but does not affect a person’s ability to perform daily activities.

Learn more about the foods we should all include more regularly to support brain health.

Leafy vegetables

Need another reason to eat that salad? the study Indicates consumption of leafy vegetables, etc. KaleWatercress, spinach, and collard green were associated with delayed cognitive decline in the elderly. And you don’t have to go outboard with Swiss chard! I was able to delay the aging of my brain by just taking one serving of leafy vegetables a day.

Add kale to your next sandwich, add a handful of spinach to your smoothie, or mix sautéed Swiss chard with penne to increase your vegetable intake.This refreshing Doctor Smoothies balance the power of spinach and watercress with the natural sweetness of green grapes and bananas.

Grapes

Many animal and human studies have been conducted to support the beneficial effects of grapes on brain function. Grapes promote healthy blood flow, blood pressure Reduces oxidative stress in the brain. All of these help with brain health.

The grapes are delicious in yogurt bowls, salads and appetizers.And instead of using grape jam for the next sandwich, try fresh grapes as you did with this Sunflower butter and grape sandwich..

Walnut

Like any other illness inflammation It plays an important role in Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders. Walnuts contain several compounds, including polyphenols, tocopherols, and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Fight inflammation Provides antioxidant effects.Many the study It shows the health benefits of the brain of including walnuts in a healthy diet.

Walnuts are a great treat in their own right. Trail mix And other snacks.And you can also make super delicious vegansWalnut meatPlace on a nachos bowl and use to fill the tacos.

blueberry

One cup of fresh blueberries contains manganese, vitamin K, and anthocyanins in addition to vitamin C. All of these give small berries colorful skin with just 80 calories. In addition to providing color, anthocyanins also protect the brain.Blueberries have been used in various clinical trials of dietary patterns, including: Mediterranean, dash And Mind Find out how you can support your brain health as part of your diet, an overall healthy lifestyle.

Blueberries are delicious as a snack and you can try them out. Siri Daily Watermelon, Blueberry, Feta Cheese Salad..

Basics of Mediterranean diet, Olive oil contains phenol, a type of antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and keep the brain healthy. In addition to protection from Alzheimer’s disease Olive oil Studies show that it benefits others Neurodegenerative diseases,including Parkinson’s disease And So..

Olive oil can be used in a variety of ways, from salad dressings to sauteing.Can also be used for baked goods Unbarrel blueberry sauce and peach olive oil cake..

fish

One of the best documented foods for brain health is fatty fish. Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and herring contain DHA omega 3 fatty acids. Polyunsaturated fat..These fatty acids Protect the brain And it may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Look for wild-captured Alaskan salmon, tuna, mackerel, anchovy, sardines, and herring.

Need inspiration?Check out these ideas Canned fish, Or try this recipe Baked salmon and roasted Brussels sprouts, There is a bonus that walnuts are also included.

Chocolate / cocoa

Brain chocolate? That’s good!The· Flavonoids Cocoa powder, cacao nibs, chocolate It benefits areas of the brain that include memory and learning. Epicatechin, the main flavonoid, helps improve various aspects of human cognition and reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and stroke.

You can enjoy the benefits of cocoa by sprinkling cocoa nibs on your morning cereals and yogurt. cocoa powder Delicious for baked goods and smoothies, or Chocolate milkshake..

Yogurt

We know that milk is good for our bones, and fermented dairy foods can help boost healthHowever, new links have been discovered between dairy products and brain health. Our gut has its own nervous system, which can produce many of the same neurotransmitters as the brain. Serotonin..

A Research Dutch adults in the elderly (65+) have associated increased yogurt and buttermilk consumption with improved executive functioning. This allows you to pay particular attention, remember details and manage your time.

Yogurt is a great breakfast and treat, and can also be used for spicy dressings, marinades, dips and more. Joybauer cucumber yogurt dip..

Load these brain-activating foods this month and every month. Think of it as a delicious and easy way to invest in your future!

