UK dispatches general field hospital to Gaza Strip to provide 150 tons of support | world news





A UK-funded field hospital is set to arrive in Gaza this week after receiving 150 tonnes of aid.

Relief goods including 840 family tents, 13,000 blankets, and hygiene products arrived in Gaza today.

The field hospital left Manchester on March 5 and is heading to the Middle East.

It can be adapted to site needs and includes a pharmacy, triage area, critical injury and resuscitation room and maternity care tent.

Middle East Latest: Palestinian 13-year-old boy shot dead by Israeli police

The field hospital, provided to medical non-governmental organization UK-Med through UK Aid funding, can be set up as early as 48 hours after arrival.

It will be possible to treat more than 100 patients per day.

International medical staff, including many from the UK, will assist hospital staff alongside local medical staff.

Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron recently announced £10 million in additional support for the occupied Palestinian territories, alongside aid deliveries, taking total spending this financial year to over £100 million.

“Too many people are suffering in Gaza,” Sir Cameron said.

“Combined with the new UK-funded field hospital, our largest ever delivery of aid will save lives.”

The British government announced that approximately 3.1 million people in occupied Palestine are in need of humanitarian assistance, and more than 500,000 are at risk of famine.

Image: Photo: Reuters

Read more: Could a temporary dock help deliver aid to Gaza? Hamas 'concerned' by report of death of 'shadow'

This comes after Sir Cameron called on Israel to open one of its ports so that aid arriving by sea can be delivered to Gaza.

He also called for more visas to be issued to UN staff so that humanitarian aid can be distributed.

Speaking in the House of Lords this week, Sir Cameron said: “We are committed to increasing support for Gaza.

“We have been working with Jordan to drop humanitarian aid and are currently working with our partners to operate a maritime relief corridor in Cyprus.

“However, this is no substitute for road delivery, which is the best way to get support at the scale needed.”

“Israel must lift aid restrictions and restore electricity, water and communications,” he added.

On Tuesday, a relief ship carrying about 200 tons of food for the Gaza Strip finally left Cyprus after delays.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:17 Gaza relief boat sets sail

The Open Arms, a rescue ship owned by a Spanish non-governmental organization (NGO), was spotted leaving the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, pulling a barge loaded with flour, rice and proteins.

The journey is over 200 miles long and can take up to two days to complete in a heavy ship.

The U.S. military said one of its ships was en route to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.

The United Nations estimates that 25% of Gaza's population is at risk of starvation.

It accused Israel of blocking aid to Gaza, and previously described its access to aid to the Strip as “unpredictable and insufficient.”

The United Nations has blamed a combination of military operations, unrest and widespread restrictions on the delivery of essential supplies following a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 that prompted Israel's military response.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have died since then, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

An Israeli government spokesperson previously insisted to Sky News that “there is no limit to the amount of aid that can be provided to Gaza.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-sends-full-field-hospital-to-gaza-to-follow-150-tonnes-of-aid-13093913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos